Florence Pugh shines in a shimmery gold dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Jordan Hinton/ImagePressAgency

Florence Pugh was gorgeous in a long gold gown for The British Fashion Awards in London.

The long gold dress beautifully reflected the light and brought out Florence’s gold hair and glowing skin. It featured a plunging neckline, was embellished with gold sequins, and fit nicely to her body all the way to her ankles.

Florence accessorized with a shimmering gold necklace, dangling earrings, a septum piercing, and a couple of bracelets. Her nails were painted a dark wine red and matched her dark lipstick.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress completed her look with a small silver and gold purse as well as shiny gold heels with straps that wrapped around her ankles and calves.

Florence wore her hair down and slicked back, with the blonde strands catching the light. Her makeup was classic with long lashes, rosy cheeks, and deep red lips.

The Hollywood star’s overall look was radiant and of course fashionable.

Florence Pugh stuns in a long gold gown. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Florence Pugh wears Tiffany & Co.

Florence wore Tiffany & Co. with a glamorous gown and she was absolutely fabulous in the jewelry. She posted the stunning look to her Instagram and included in her caption, “@tiffanyandco on my fingers, wrists and lobes… always a pleasure sparkling in your items.”

To say Florence was sparkling is an understatement, as she was completely radiant in the ensemble. The earrings from Tiffany & Co. were particularly lovely with large dangling diamonds that magnificently reflected the light.

The English actress paired the jewelry with a light pink gown that featured a thigh-high slit and ruffles that decorated the outfit beautifully. She looked incredibly lovely as she rocked the dress.

Florence sported the dress and jewelry for the 2022 British Independent Film Awards.

Florence Pugh was beautiful to attend the Govenors Awards

Florence loves to attend award events. Not only did she recently attend The British Fashion Awards in London and the British Independent Film Awards, but she also attended the Governors Awards.

The 26-year-old star looked fantastic at each event, and the Governors Awards was no exception. She rocked a long white gown that included see-through fabric over the skirt and midsection.

Florence’s blonde hair was slicked back and her makeup was lovely as usual. Her eyeshadow was gold and shimmered in the light.

The post earned far over 1,000,000 likes and over 3,000 comments.