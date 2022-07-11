Florence Pugh hit back at critics of her see-through Valentino dress

Florence Pugh sent out a message to her online haters regarding a sheer Valentino dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Florence Pugh was not going to let online trolls take away from her fashion moment at this year’s Valentino runway show.

The 26-year-old actress attended Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture show in Rome on Friday, showing off her body in a see-through pink gown.

After Florence posted a series of photos from the show wearing the sheer dress, which revealed her chest, some critics replied to her photos with body-shaming comments.

Florence Pugh clapped back at critics for body criticism

The Academy Award nominee shared a follow-up set of photos in the tulle-lined gown in response to the trolls in her comment section. The photo carousel, which included a photo of Florence covering her nipples with her pointer fingers, was accompanied by a lengthy caption that started with her admitting she knew the outfit would receive commentary.

“Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing,” the Little Women actress stated. “I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.”

She went on to explain the harsh criticism she faced, specifically from men, who told her she should be embarrassed to show her “flat chest.”

“I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it,” Florence continued. “What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.”

Florence explained that she felt lucky to have grown up in a household with powerful women who taught her to love and appreciate all aspects of her body. She ended the post by reminding followers to respect everybody and emphasized her stance on her “Free the Nipple” moment.

“I wore that dress because I know,” she wrote. “If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know. Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise.”

Fans of Florence jumped in to defend her against online trolls

When it came to Florence Pugh’s sheer Valentino gown, fans and friends of the actress were quick to step in and defend her look against body shamers.

Fellow actress Joey King wrote in with her thoughts on Florence Pugh’s post – “You are truly so amazing. You put into words what so many feel but can’t articulate.”

Pic credit: @florencepugh/Instagram

“Idk how anyone could look at that photo and say anything negative. You looked incredible,” another user commented in defense.

Pic credit: @florencepugh/Instagram

Many users also mentioned the societal differences when it comes to clothing.

“Men aren’t the ones wearing the outfit. So should they comment? NO! Well said. YOURE AN INSPIRATION MISS PUGH! Thank you for talking about things other people are too afraid to bring up,” one follower wrote.

Pic credit: @florencepugh/Instagram

And while Florence’s Instagram comment section was surely overflowing with followers defending her outfit choice, fans also took to other social media platforms with their thoughts on the situation.

“Florence pugh slayed in that valentino dress idc what anyone says,” one user shared on Twitter. “If ur making a big deal about it then let me tell you something, everyone has nipples. if a man goes around shirtless he will get praises for it but god forbid a woman does the same because it’s inappropriate.”

florence pugh slayed in that valentino dress idc what anyone says. if ur making a big deal about it then let me tell you something, everyone has nipples. if a man goes around shirtless he will get praises for it but god forbid a woman does the same because it’s inappropriate pic.twitter.com/hUQtFf8bra — angel saw harry 🛰 (@kiwigiawts) July 10, 2022

Even though Florence Pugh admitted she expected controversy with the look, it seems as if she has no intention of slowing down when it comes to sticking up for herself and her body.