Florence Pugh glows in bathrobe before red carpet

Florence Pugh with a soft metallic look smiling for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Florence Pugh glows while wearing nothing but a bathrobe before walking the red carpet.

The British actress recently left all our jaws on the floor when she appeared at her first ever Venice Film Festival.

She made an incredible appearance wearing a black Valentino dress and took some pictures with her lovely grandmother.

Pugh recently shared with her followers a behind-the-scenes of the iconic look she wore.

In the picture, we can see her getting all glammed up, with her makeup artist putting more pink lipstick on her.

Her short blonde hair is parted to the side, putting on display three earrings, a diamond flower on her earlobe, and two more on her cartilage.

Florence Pugh gets ready for the Venice Film Festival

In this recent Instagram post, Florence gets ready to make her appearance.

But before she put on that amazing dress, she sat on a bathrobe while her team helped the actress look even more stunning.

She captioned this post by saying, “The tools (and hands) that made it all happen.. all things colorful and beautiful from @valentino.beauty.”

If you slide to the left, you can see the final and close-up result, now with the dress on.

She made sure to mention her makeup artist, Alex Babski, her hairstylist, Peter Lux, and many others who helped create this masterpiece.

Florence Pugh and the cast of Don’t Worry Darling

Florence has been in the middle of some nasty drama online.

Florence is the lead actress in an upcoming movie called Don’t Worry Darling, amongst personalities like Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Olivia Wilde.

If you have been on TikTok, or anywhere on social media recently, you might have seen there’s a lot of confusion going on over if this cast is having problems or not, specifically regarding issues between Olivia Wilde and Florence.

The 26-year-old posted a picture of her with the whole cast on Instagram and fans are now more than confused. The actress has not been very vocal about her involvement in the movie, despite always promoting her latest projects on her socials. That is when the public started realizing there was something wrong.

Rolling Stones recently reported that according to two insiders Florence will not attend the film’s premiere in New York on September 19th. As for now, no one knows the reason behind Pugh’s decision, but we hope it’s a good one.