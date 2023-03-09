When it comes to effortlessly serving fierce looks, Florence Pugh is the woman to turn to.

The beloved English actress has been turning heads and stealing hearts since her first big debut in the 2014 film, The Falling.

Since then, Florence has been on a steady incline and landing prominent roles, one after the other.

Her most recent film, Don’t Worry Darling, which featured co-star Harry Styles, was an instant hit with viewers and inevitably boosted Florence’s fame even more.

However, aside from her phenomenal acting skills, the blonde beauty is also a mastermind when it comes to her eye for fashion.

A perfect example was the actress’s recent appearance at the Maison Valentino Fashion Show, where she undoubtedly came to slay.

Florence Pugh is stunning in her sheer skirt for the MV Fashion Show

Thankfully, Florence’s kind-hearted and bubbly personality leads her to upload a collage of photos from the exciting night at the fashion show.

The Falling actress shared the shots on her Instagram account, and the fit she was styled in was to die for.

In the first slide, Florence stood along the lavender Maison Valentino wall as she posed and stared directly at the camera.

The actress donned a gorgeous, sequin-embellished skirt that was completely sheer from the waist down.

The high-waisted piece featured a thin waistband and an array of glitz and sequins throughout the sheer skirt. The skirt featured a beautiful train that flowed a couple of feet behind her.

She coordinated the dazzling skirt with a gray, cropped sweater. The sweater featured a gem-embellished neckline as the sleeves were rolled up to her elbows.

She went on to accessorize with a silver glitzy MV clutch and an assortment of diamond jewelry.

To finalize this goddess-like look, Florence had her styled up into a bun that rested right on top of her head.

Her makeup looked flawless, and her red lipstick gave the outfit that perfect extra pop of color.

The caption read, “The Valentino family was full of so much love and art and passion this weekend. And ended with a big jacket potato last night. Win. And MAMA got to come!! 2nd fashion show ever and she stole the evening. Always does! Thank you to all at @maisonvalentino for inviting me, @pppiccioli I’ll never stop being amazed by your eye for shapes and colors. To another FABtastic weekend.”

Florence Pugh recently teamed up with Vogue Magazine to be featured on the cover of their Winter 2023 Issue

In another splendid Instagram share, Florence gifted her fans with her epic feature on the cover of Vogue’s Winter 2023 Issue.

For the Vogue photo shoot, the blonde beauty rested along the stainless steel appliances as she sported a beautiful blue dress.

The sleeveless dress featured a black trim along the top and chunky gold straps. The dress looked phenomenal on Florence as it hugged her toned figure perfectly.

The actress had her blonde slicked back behind her back and sported an array of nude-toned makeup to give her that naturally beautiful, glowing complexion.

As she posed for the cover photo, Vogue was spelled out in red lettering along the top while it read, “Florence Pugh — fierce, fearless, and unfiltered” across the top right.

In the post’s caption, Florence reminisced about the first time she was asked to be on the cover of Vogue.

She wrote, “It’s here. It happened again. I remember when I was told that Anna Wintour wanted me to be on the cover 3 years ago, I felt like I was there. I’d made it. Vogue cover at 24 for me felt bizarre and unreal. We got the cover printed and framed (big over-the-top gold frame.. obvi) and it was such a wonderful reminder of how unique that moment in my career was. Anna Wintour wanting me on the cover for a second time feels just as unique. If not more.”

She continued, “I love working, I love working hard. To be recognized in these pictures and pages like this is such a wonderful nod. These magazines were always special to me when I was younger. The weight, the pages, the images. They have so much to say and I’m so appreciative and lucky to be here again. Thank you to all who made this possible! Thank you, Anna. Thank you, Sergio. Thank you, Chloe. Thank you, wonderful crew.”