Florence Pugh gets leggy in thigh-skimming minidress for Valentino

Actress Florence Pugh looked stunning as she attended the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. The Don’t Worry Darling star stepped out in a pink minidress with a bold chain link print and cream Valentino platform heels.

The pastel pink dress featured a high neckline and long sleeves, letting her legs take center stage, accentuated by the six-inch sky-high shoes she wore for the occasion.

Florence draped a white cape coat around her to combat the chilly Parisian weather and accessorized with simple gold hoop earrings and her signature silver septum piercing.

She also carried a yellow Valentino Locò shoulder bag, one of the must-have bags the fashion house has launched for this season.

Keeping her short, blonde hair choppy and her eye make-up smoky, the 26-year-old looked fresh and cool as she arrived at the show.

She confidently posed for photographers and made an entrance before taking her seat in the front row.

Florence Pugh knows how to work a Valentino look

This isn’t the first time Florence has wowed in head-to-toe Valentino. Back in September, she wore a sparkling black tulle gown to the Venice Film Festival, where she appeared on the red carpet with her grandmother.

On Instagram, she said of her Valentino look, designed by Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli, “I’ve been lucky enough to wear a few @pppiccioli dresses now, it always strikes me how powerful they make you feel. I felt strong. Proud. Sexy. Glamorous…free.”

Florence Pugh’s new movie Don’t Worry Darling drama

However, her sweet sentiments were somewhat overshadowed by the off-camera drama and negative press the Don’t Worry Darling cast has received.

Her co-stars in the movie, including Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Director Olivia Wilde, have all been subject to media speculation about conflicts and rifts between cast members.

Rumors went wild when a video circulated that appeared to show Harry spitting on Chris during a screening, something both actors denied.

There are also rumors of a spat between Florence and Olivia due to the latter’s relationship with Harry. However, that just scratches the surface of the drama.

Florence has been involved in little promotion for the movie and skipped a press conference in Venice, instead choosing to sip a cocktail while wearing yet another Valentino look, this time a head-to-toe purple co-ord and heels.