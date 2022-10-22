Fletcher snaps a selfie in natural makeup and blonde and brown hair. Pic credit: @findingxfletcher/Instagram

The American singer and songwriter Fletcher is on tour right now, and her fans can’t get enough of her incredible and stylish fits.

Her breakthrough song Undrunk was back in 2019 and became her first single to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as getting ranked as one of the Best Pop Sings of 2019 by Spotify.

Just last month, she released her debut studio album titled Girl of My Dreams which debuted at number 15 on the US Billboard 200.

She is now on tour performing her songs and having fun with her fashion style.

Fletcher put on a black bralette and layered it with a fishnet top of the same color. To finish this look, she chose a pair of leather wide-leg pants that made her look like such a rockstar.

The singer shared a couple of shots of her singing on stage on her Instagram.

FLETCHER wows in black leather pants and fishnet top for tour

In another photo, she can be seen wearing the same top; except this time, she paired it with a black leather jacket.

Her pants were also gone and replaced with a pair of leather shorts and fishnet shorts underneath.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For shoewear, she opted for some flat knee-high boots so that she can move around on stage even better.

Her long hair was styled half up, half down, and curled in waves as she took the mic and sang the songs from her new album.

Fletcher captioned this post, “voting for your dream set list is now open for all shows on the tour. go vote and take control 😏 link in bio.”

FLETCHER talks about Girl of My Dreams

The 28-year-old singer finally released her debut album after starting her career back in 2015.

Girl of My Dream contains 13 tracks on which the singer touches on heartbreak, healing, and many more raw emotions. Needless to mention that she is not new to this department. Her EP You Ruined New York City For Me touches on a lot of those feelings as well, but she has definitely evolved so much ever since.

Fletcher talked to Billboard about this evolution, as well as the meaning of the order of her album, “My writing has always mirrored where I’m at in my life, and the phases that I’m in — and so the track list very intentionally starts with ‘Sting’ and ends with ‘For Cari. I wanted to show what the growth process looks like for me.”

Listen to Girl of My Dreams now on Spotify.