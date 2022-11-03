Fletcher looks stunning in sharp eyeliner and glossy lips. Pic credit: @findingxfletcher/Instagram

Pop star Fletcher didn’t hold back on her Halloween costumes this year.

Halloween just passed, and the celebrities went all in as they always do.

During the celebrations, Fletcher performed her new album, Girl of My Dreams. Of course, she had to switch her original rockstar outfits for costumes.

The first look that she absolutely rocked was a very fashionable angel.

She wore a gold top with a white leather pair of shorts and wrapped around a matching gold piece of fabric to act as a mini skirt.

For accessories, she opted for gold bracelets, chain belts, and rings.

Fletcher put on a blonde wig for an angel costume while performing in NYC

This time, she put on a blonde golden wig to play the angel part even better, and her eyeshadow was a gorgeous tone of metallic gold.

Of course, she couldn’t forget a bow, enormous white angel wings, and thigh-high boots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The singer performed for two nights at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

She went from a good character to a bad one on the second night. This time, she decided to be Cruella de Vil and put on a pair of black fishnets and a black and white bodysuit with white feathers on her shoulders.

She accessorized by wearing red fingerless gloves that covered half of her arms and a red string on her left leg.

Her hair was back to its normal state. Half brown, half blonde, and she finished off this look by wearing knee-high black leather boots.

The singer’s makeup this time was a green metallic eyeshadow and a bright red lip to match her gloves.

She posted several pictures of these two looks on her Instagram account and captioned this last post dressed as Cruella, “girl of your nightmares. #fletcherween for two sold out nights at hammerstein ballroom was such a dream. cannot believe i got to experience 6400 of you screaming back my songs to me. special thank you to @verite for joining us on the first half of the run.”

Fletcher joins The L Word: Generation Q cast

The 28-year-old is more than a singer now; she is an actress.

The songwriter confirmed that she had joined the cast of The L Word: Generation Q for the series’ third season.

This American drama television series premiered in 2019 and follows the lives of an LGBTQ group of friends who live in Los Angeles, California.

it’s official. #TheLWord needed more drama for Season 3…so they invited me to be on it. we did it fam pic.twitter.com/33NNSqAGQD — FLETCHER (@findingfletcher) September 21, 2022

The season is set to be released one episode per week starting November 20.