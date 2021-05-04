Flatline Nizzy dead at 24: Pittsburgh rapper shot in the head at McKee’s Rock

Rapper Flatline Nizzy was fatally shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Pic credit: Flatline Nizzy/Instagram

Rising Pittsburgh rapper Flatline Nizzy was fatally shot to death on Monday, several reports have confirmed. The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name was Nathan Freeman, was found in the early hours of the morning after being shot in the head in McKee’s Rock.

His body was found after 1am after responding officers were notified about multiple shots being fired between Sarah and Vine street.

According to CBSN Pittsburgh, the Allegheny County Police are investigating the crime, and no suspects have been identified at the time of writing this report.

Flatline Nizzy was a Pittsburgh rapper, who gained a local following over the last five years with records such as Yuknw, Rents Due and Packs In.

Nizzy released his latest project Rent Due on March 28. On his Instagram page, he lamented how his criminal record had affected his music career.

“Everybody on this project 100. 12:00 March 28th make it a year since I wasn’t [supposed] to be here. Been missing in action cuz police hating on me nothing but crabs in a bucket out here. I accept everything that comes with it it’s what I chose… loading up BIG STAIN.”

Nizzy was last active on his Instagram three weeks ago.

Tributes pour in for Flatline Nizzy

The 24-year-old rapper had survived being shot three times in the past before his untimely death. Music producer Jason Minor, who worked with the late rapper, paid tribute on Facebook.

“Damn another senseless death I knew Flatline Nizzy we did a lot on his first project condolences to his dad Nate Freeman he really wanted the best for his son. Nate is a good friend…very sorry to hear this news. The city lost again.”

In 2018, another rising Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo was shot to death in a drive-by shooting at age 21. His death was overshadowed by late rap superstar XXXTentacion’s death.

Rest up big bro foreva with me im goin to the top🤞🏽@Flatline_Nizzy pic.twitter.com/7hTAqDdyuV — Deontae Williams (@Situation5300) May 3, 2021

Pittsburgh rapper Price Wordplay lamented on violence in the city in a tribute to Nizzy.

“R.I.P. Flatline Nizzy (tear-faced emoji). He was such a talented guy and really chill dude the couple of times we met in person. Even reached out to me on Twitter a few times. I wish the city of Pittsburgh would stop taking L’s smh. Rest easy Bro, your wit Jimmy now,” Prince wrote on Facebook, noting the death of Jimmy Wopo.

In 2018, Pittsburgh legendary rapper, Mac Miller died from an accidental drug overdose at 26.

In 2020, Pittsburgh rapper’s Tolly Bandz and Kwon Bandz were shot dead. Flatline Nizzy collaborated with Jimmy Wopo and Kwon Bandz on the record Rent’s Due in 2017.