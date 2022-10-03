FKA Twigs stuns in skin-baring crop top and unique skirt for Paris Fashion Week

FKA Twigs looks stunning in a colorful, skin-bearing outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

FKA Twigs continues to turn heads as she shows up at Paris Fashion Week in her usual quirky, but elegant attire.

The 34-year-old English singer, songwriter, and dancer is known for her powerful, melodic voice and eclectic wardrobe, and as she arrives at fashion week, she demonstrates just that.

Her jaw-dropping look at the event was far from simplistic, instead, it was a well-thought-out piece of artwork, which she beautifully conveyed through perfect curves and a glowing personality.

Twigs was photographed in her show-stopping attire while at the BoF 500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023.

The singer didn’t hold back from posting the shots on her social media platforms as well, as she shared the timeless experience with her millions of followers.

It comes as no surprise that Twigs enjoys attending events such as these, especially with her one-of-a-kind fashion like hers.

FKA Twigs wows in revealing but yet tasteful attire

FKA Twigs could be called eccentric with her very unusual style. Pic credit: Pichichipixx / Splash News

The singer wore a low-cut crop top, which had a blend of perfectly balanced colors; taupe, purple, white, and a mix of green hues.

She then paired the crop top with a low-rising maxi skirt. The skirt incorporated some rather intricate detail, as it was carefully pieced together with an array of different purple fabrics to give the skirt an airy, layered look.

Twigs then styled the look with a brown and green striped sweater jacket, which hung delicately below her elbows, and a moss green open-toe heel to finalize the look.

The singer had her hair in short dark braids, as each braid was gently placed on each side of her face, as they hung like bangs.

In every shot, Twigs effortlessly glowed as she went for a completely natural look to finalize the fit. She wore a light brown eyeshadow on her lid and then added some clear gloss to her lips.

FKA Twigs makes an appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race

The sensational singer hasn’t been just turning heads at Paris’s Fashion Week, she was also serving gorgeous glamour in a recent episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as a guest judge.

FKA Twigs recently posted the collage of pictures to her Instagram to announce her spot as a judge on the show, and she looked sexier than ever.

The singer wore a chunky metal, buckle harness, which had delicately placed diamonds within it. Her look was absolutely mesmerizing as she wore long, lavish lashes and a glossed pink lip that completely wowed all of her fans.

Twigs’ loyal fans love seeing her post her fashion masterpieces on social media, as every time she does, she receives an overwhelming amount of love.