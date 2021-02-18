FKA Twigs slams Shia LaBeouf’s apology as ‘gaslighting’

FKA Twigs hit back at Shia LaBeouf and called his apology “gaslighting”. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

FKA Twigs has responded to ex Shia LaBeouf’s apology in her first TV interview since filing a lawsuit against him in December for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

In a bid to raise awareness and help other victims, the singer opened up about her turbulent relationship with the Transformers star to Gayle King on CBS This Morning.

The interview saw Twigs speaking candidly about her relationship with LaBeouf, referring to their time together as a “nightmare relationship”.

This comes after the actor issued an apology back in December 2020 following the accusations.

Speaking to The New York Times, the actor said “Although many of these allegations are not true, I am not in the position to defend any of my actions”

“I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done. As someone in recovery, I have to face almost daily reminders of things I did say and do when I was drinking.”

However, FKA Twigs bought none of it, and called his apology “gaslighting”.

“I think it reminds me of some of the gaslighting I experienced when I was with him. The taking some of the blame, but not all of it and then denying it,” she said to Gayle King.

“Abusers use gaslighting, which is where somebody minimises your experience and alters your narrative and [doesn’t listen] to you and denying your experience,” the singer continued.

In her first TV intv, @FKATwigs is opening up about her former relationship with Shia LaBeouf.



She accuses him of sexual battery, assault & inflicting emotional distress — allegations he denies.



Twigs told @GayleKing she's sharing her story to let others know they're not alone. pic.twitter.com/1LKx4oUiAQ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 18, 2021

FKA Twigs on her “nightmare relationship” with Shia LaBeouf

Reflecting on their time together, FKA Twigs went into detail about the verbal, emotional and physical abuse she says she went though.

“Eventually it did become physical. There were certain instances where he would push me and say “you fell”. And I would get really confused and think maybe I did.”

Twigs went on to describe how Shia would call her “disgusting and vile” amid severe paranoia.

“[He said] that I was disgusting and vile. Nothing was ever true but I would really doubt myself, especially when I would wake up, and he would be like ‘You were lying there with your eyes open, planning to leave me.” And I would be like ‘I was literally asleep.'”

She also claimed the actor would force her to sleep naked, telling her that if she didn’t, she was “keeping herself from him”.

Breaking down in tears, the singer even described a time he could have got them both killed after LaBeouf threatened to crash a car on Valentine’s Day 2019, while recounting a “disturbing” vacation in Palm Springs.

Former partners speak out

The allegations have urged many of LaBeouf’s former partners to come forward about their own experiences with the actor.

His former flame, singer Sia, branded LaBeouf a “pathological liar” and accused him of “conning” her into an adulterous relationship.

Stylist Pho recounted a time he allegedly “drunkenly pinned her to a bed and head-butted her, enough that she bled”.

Songwriter Katy Rose accused him of violently groping her at a party.

Shia LaBeouf has reportedly been receiving treatment for over five weeks at an unnamed facility.