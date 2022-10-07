FKA Twigs shows off long legs on the runway

FKA Twigs stuns on the runway in Paris. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/DP/AAD/starmaxinc.com

FKA Twigs hit the runway as she modeled for the Italian fashion designer Miu Miu during the last day of Paris Fashion Week.

The 34-year-old singer stole the show as she looked absolutely stunning as she strutted down the runway.

Twigs looked like a natural as she rocked the Italian designer’s newest Spring / Summer 2023 collection.

The singer was joined by Ethel Cain, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski on the runway as they closed the fashion show with an epic bang.

Twigs shared the exhilarating experience with her 2.4 million Instagram followers as she uploaded a video that captured the runway moment.

Her fans appeared proud of the singer’s special moment in Paris, as she received 47k likes on the post.

FKA Twigs slays the runway with gorgeous long legs

FKA Twigs looked like a natural-born runway star during the incredible show she put on in Paris.

The singer had beautifully walked around the stage while her body language was empowering and rather mesmerizing.

Twigs was wearing a black mini Miu Miu skirt which had large pockets located in the front. She then wore a navy blue cable knit sweater layered over a white collared shirt.

The singer paired the look with black, knee-high sandals, which perfectly wrapped around the lower half of her legs. The rest of her legs were exposed, as they looked flawless and well-toned.

Twigs finalized the look by going all-natural, as she barely wore any makeup. However, she was still effortlessly glowing as her hair was pulled back into two tight braids.

FKA Twigs is making appearances all over the world

Twigs hasn’t been just turning heads at Paris’s Fashion Week, she also served some gorgeous glamour in a recent episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as a guest judge.

FKA Twigs posted the collage of pictures to her Instagram to announce her spot as a judge on the show, and she looked breathtaking in her edgy outfit.

The singer wore a chunky metal, buckle harness, which had delicately placed diamonds within it. Her look was absolutely ravishing as she wore long, lavish lashes and a glossed pink lip that complemented the overall fit.

She dyed her hair a bright blonde, and it was pulled back into a pigtail. The singer stared directly at the camera, luring her fans right in.

The post received an abundant amount of love in the form of 169k likes.