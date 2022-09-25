FKA Twigs reveals slender physique in braless top

FKA Twigs shows off her slender body in braless top as she poses for her Instagram followers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

FKA Twigs takes to Instagram, posting a picture of herself while posing braless, as she slightly lifts up her tiny crop top.

The talented 34-year-old singer and songwriter made an appearance on social media again, as she posed seductively for the camera, announcing that it was ‘vinyl release day.’

FKA Twigs isn’t one to naturally gravitate toward the spotlight, however. The singer certainly doesn’t shy away from showcasing her physique when it comes to posting on social media.

In her most recent post, Twigs is photographed in a brown Baby Phat crop top, as she’s spotted slowly lifting it up with her long nails, exposing her fit and slender torso.

For the bottoms, the singer wore heavily ripped jeans, which had a patch of fur hanging from one side. The jeans flattered her hourglass figure as they perfectly hugged her waist.

Her makeup gave off a dewy look as she wore a sparkly, white cream eyeshadow with a glossy pink lip. Her cheeks were lightly bronzed as she finalized the unique look with her hair pulled back in long, black braids.

FKA Twigs continues to promote her new mixtape

Twigs has been quite busy recently, especially after the release of her new mixtape, Caprisongs which was introduced to the world earlier this year.

The singer has previously shown her fans and followers that she’s a mastermind when it comes to her singing and songwriting, and this new mixtape is nothing short of that.

The Caprisongs mixtape consists of 17 songs and features artists like The Weeknd and Shygirl. More excitingly, Twigs just announced that the mixtape has just been released on vinyl.

FKA Twigs enjoys the simple life amid making music

Twigs is quite a busy individual, as she’s always on the move. However, the quirky, charismatic artist knows how to balance the chaotic nature of her fame.

Earlier in the month, Twigs switched from posting promotional and modeling pictures to something more simplistic. She was captured laying down in a bikini while glistening in the sun as a butterfly gently landed on her hand.

Once again, the singer showcases her beautiful, slender physique, but this time she does it while demonstrating how to enjoy the simple things in life.