Fivio Foreign gives Kanye West update, says Ye is ‘healing from all the stress’

FIvio Foreign performs alongside Kanye West at the Donda listening event in Miami. Pic credit: @fivioforeign_8fs/Instagram

Fresh off the release of his new album B.I.B.L.E., rapper Fivio Foreign is looking towards a successful debut on the charts. His 17-track studio release features the popular single City of Gods, which notably included singer Alicia Keys and hip-hop icon Kanye West.

On the day of his first album’s release, Fivio took to Twitter to promote his music and concert tour, but he also updated fans about his associate Kanye West.

Based on his words, the rapper is currently “healing from all the stress,” likely referring to Ye’s ongoing feuds with Pete Davidson and others, his Instagram ban, and removal as a Grammys performer and Coachella performer.

Fivio Foreign shares update on Kanye West

Kanye West has been much quieter in the past several weeks, following last month’s 24-hour suspension from Instagram and his removal from the Grammys’ lineup of performers. He didn’t attend last weekend’s ceremony but won two awards for his songs from Donda.

It was recently revealed that he dropped out as a Coachella headliner, just as a petition against him was nearing 50,000 signatures. A fan created that petition due to frustration over West displaying behavior that included harassment and threats aimed at Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, and others.

Since his suspension from the Gram and getting taken out of the Grammys lineup, West hasn’t shared anything on social media or elsewhere, leaving many fans wondering how he’s been. According to a tweet from Fivio Foreign, he’s “clearing his mind and healing.”

“YE is on a Island relaxing clear’n his mind & healing from all the stress of Society.. He appreciates the support for the Album & the response,” Fivio tweeted.

Pic credit: @FivioForeign/Twitter

While West has been quiet about speaking out on Instagram or elsewhere lately, fans could start getting some flashes of Ye from the past in the coming week. West was previously married to Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce last February, so he’ll be part of the upcoming The Kardashians show headed to Hulu on April 14.

He has been dating Chaney Jones since early February, with the relationship continuing after his split with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox that same month. However, during both relationships, he continued to share his thoughts online, including rants or attacks toward Pete Davidson, who has been with his ex-wife since last October.

Along with that, West indicated he wanted to get his family back together and show how great a father he is, often sharing rants about being able to raise his kids or see them. Kim got a major win in court during all of that, allowing her to become legally single.

Fivio Foreign celebrates debut album featuring City of Gods

With the release of his album B.I.B.L.E. this past Friday, Fivio had plenty to celebrate as he watched it climb the Apple Music charts. In a screenshot he shared on Instagram, he’d reached No. 5, trailing rap albums D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape by Dreamville & J. Cole and Last Ones Left by 42 Dugg & EST Gee.

“We got top 5 on @applemusic Go get this 2 #1,” Fivio told fans in his IG caption.

Fivio Foreign popped up alongside Alicia Keys as special guests at Kanye West’s Donda listening event in Miami this past February. The trio performed City of Gods together ahead of Fivio’s album release.

Following his threat line about Davidson in the song Eazy featuring The Game, City of Gods brought another noticeable line from Ye involving Davidson along with Saturday Night Live.

“Now it’s time to give ’em hell. Ask my staff, I pay ’em well. This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL,” West raps in the song.

A video for the song arrived but was nowhere near as suggestive about his feud with Davidson as the Eazy video. Mostly in black and white, it featured a claymation Ye kidnapping and burying a claymation of Davidson alive and alluded to Davidson’s beheading.

City of Gods was also a full black and white video. While the visuals feature Alicia Keys and Fivio Foreign’s faces throughout, an individual wearing a mask appears on-screen during Kanye’s verse.

Fivio Foreign, Kanye West, Alicia Keys - City of Gods (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

The rapper was set to perform as a headline act for two Sundays at the upcoming Coachella music festival but dropped out earlier this week. His Coachella replacements include The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia.

Along with that news, Ye was nominated for 13 Billboard Music Awards, although only one arrived in the rap categories. The bulk of his awards for Donda came due to it being considered in the gospel and religious music categories.

A few of the categories include four of Ye’s songs from Donda competing in them, including his popular track Off the Grid, which also features Fivio Foreign.