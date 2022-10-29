Veronica Bielik looked stunning in a crop top as she snapped a selfie. Pic credit: @veronicabielik/Instagram

Veronica Bielik sizzled in more ways than one as she uploaded a snap to celebrate some Arizona heat.

The polish model and influencer was all smiles as she took a moment from her day to snap a mirror selfie.

The stunning 29-year-old wore a tan-colored linen crop top in the photo, which showed off her incredibly toned figure.

Her off-the-shoulder garment featured long loose sleeves which gathered at the ends with string ties. The top gathered together in the center with ruching detail and had more string ties which fastened and then fell in front of the beauty’s trim torso.

Veronica wore a matching skirt that tied at one side and appeared light and flowy, perfect for a sunny Arizona day.

Her sunkissed complexion stood out against the white interior behind her as she flashed a bright smile for the camera.

Her long blonde highlighted locks were styled straight and sleek and pushed behind her sculpted shoulders. She accessorized with two chains of different lengths from jewelry brand Jaxxon, whom she tagged in the photo on her Instagram Story.

She also wrote, “Smile number 10 because it’s finally sunny outside 😍 Hi Arizona.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Veronica Bielik stuns in golden hour snap for Pretty Little Thing

Stunning Veronica took to the streets to catch some golden hour sunshine as she modeled for Pretty Little Thing, a brand she regularly partners with.

Dressed in the Stone Textured Jersey High Neck Racer Crop Top, she shone in the evening rays as she posed for the snap. The top, currently on sale for $10.00 from the Pretty Little Thing website, features a high neck design and a racerback style arm.

She paired the cropped top with mid-rise jeans in a matching shade of stone. The denim hugged her curves tight and was the perfect contrasting shade to make her sunkissed skin stand out.

The Polish beauty accessorized the casual look with a cool pair of sneakers and a nude purse to match her chosen color palette.

She captioned the image, “Got to catch that golden hour sunshine,” and she certainly did, looking positively glowing.

The snap garnered plenty of attention from her 3.5 million Instagram followers, racking up over 50,000 likes and 631 comments.

Veronica Bielik gets active as she hikes Nepal mountain

Veronica is a huge advocate for keeping both mind and body healthy, and her posts sometimes feature her taking part in some yoga. However, she undertook a more physically demanding challenge recently as she climbed Thorong La, a mountain pass with a height of 5,416 meters above sea level in central Nepal.

The series of snaps included photos of Veronica in her hiking gear, as well as pictures of the stunning views as she climbed her way up the mountain.

Posting from the summit, she reflected on her 9-day challenge and how she had realized how simple things like a hot shower or access to fresh food often get taken for granted but are actually a luxury.

“Most of the people living in the mountains in Nepal don’t have those luxuries and they might never have,” she said about the mountain natives.

She went on to say, “I found myself wealthier than ever after this trip. Fresh bed sheets in our current hotel in Pokhara and that hot water on my skin felt like heaven.”