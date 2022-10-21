Mahina Florence shows off long, athletic legs in a black swimsuit. Pic credit: @mahinaflorence/Instagram

Mahina Florence brought the aloha spirit to her 147K followers yesterday, posting a carousel of photos in a flattering black swimsuit with an outstanding ocean view.

As a brand ambassador for CELSIUS Energy Drink, the Hawaiian fitness model posed below beautiful ocean cliffs with the product in hand.

The one-piece swimsuit rises dangerously high on Mahina’s thighs, making her toned body and flawless complexion the centers of attention.

The view got even better when she turned around in the second photo to reveal her sculpted booty.

Mahina’s dark brown hair looked fresh from the ocean, gracefully cascading down her back.

The talented surfer also let her natural beauty shine by keeping her face makeup-free for the snap.

Mahina Florence shows off a strong athletic build during a beach workout

Around late summer, Mahina showed followers what it takes to earn a rockin’ surfer body, sharing a beach workout video in a sexy animal print bathing suit.

She embellished the look with a pair of clear, protective glasses and a cute high ponytail.

Her powerful athletic frame could be seen from all angles as she pulled a stack of weights through the sand.

Mahina’s efforts to stay in shape are motivated by many things, including her healthy lifestyle and love of surfing.

In an interview with The Players’ Tribune, Mahina called surfing more than just a sport, saying, “It’s an expression of who we are.”

She captioned the inspiring post, “Beach workout with the new sled🐆.”

Of course, Mahina does a variety of workouts to maintain her physique, but judging by her Instagram, it appears she prefers to exercise in her favorite place — right by the ocean.

Mahina Florence showed off her toned tummy in a yellow and green bikini

As a Japanese woman raised in Hawaii, Mahina has been remarkably open about the struggles she faced growing up in America, saying, “But even from a young age, I felt like I had this … like I had two identities.”

Nevertheless, she seems to have found herself as an adult!

In a recent Instagram Post, Mahina donned a green and yellow bikini under unbuttoned denim shorts with a fun bucket hat.

Her sun-kissed, svelt stomach alludes to all the time she’s spent working out on the beach.

Mahina tagged the hat designer in her caption, “Mango vibes 🥭 @lackofcoloraus.”

As long as Mahina keeps the good vibes coming, her band of loyal followers will continue to admire her beauty and determination.