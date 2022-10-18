Bruna Lima shows off her latest denim outfit. Pic credit: @xoobruna/Instagram

A life of modeling, exclusive traveling, elite brand sponsorship, and social media influencing has taken Bruna Lima quite far over the years.

In fact, she has over 4.4 million people keeping up with her these days and noticing all of the attractive content she posts online.

Bruna knows what she’s doing when it comes to her beauty choices with some of the most exquisite makeup looks and hairstyles ever.

She also knows what she’s doing in the world of fashion, since she dresses up in gorgeous outfits whenever she‘s ready to start her day or go out for the evening.

Bruna shared a gorgeous picture on social media wearing denim on denim and pulling it off just as great as Britney Spears once did on the red carpet.

Not long after that, Bruna also shared an appealing photo in a colorful bikini covered in swirl designs.

Bruna Lima stands out in a pale denim fit

Bruna showed off her beautiful physique and undeniable curves in an outfit made of pale denim from top to bottom. She paired a denim corset top with a pair of matching high-waisted denim pants that looked amazing together.

The top was totally strapless, hugging her upper half in all the right places with snug material around her rib cage and waist. The front flap of the top was a little looser as it hung in front of her belly button.

The high-waisted pants were designed with a long silver zipper in the center, deep pockets, and loose fabric around her ankles. The pants appeared baggier around her thighs than other pants she’s worn in the past.

She accessorized with a small necklace, a gold bracelet, a pair of sleek open-toed black heels, and some vintage sunglasses with sharp lenses.

Bruna Lima is flawless in a colorful bikini

Right after sharing her photo thread wearing denim on denim, Bruna also posted pictures in a colorful bikini for her followers to see.

The bikini top was covered in an assortment of colors including pink, orange, yellow, lavender, blue, and teal. Bruna’s bottoms were covered in orange, yellow, blue, and a little bit of pink on one of the strings tied in a bow around her waist.

Bruna was barefoot in the pictures, but she did wear her gold bracelet around her wrist. A few of her tattoos were visible in the pictures, including red cursive letters on her back and small cursive letters on her arm near her wrist.

She wore her ombre hair parted in the middle with brown roots showing at the top leading to luxurious blonde waves at the bottom.