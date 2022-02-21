First Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome Sofia Jirau just signed with L’Oreal

Sofia Jirau partners with L’Oréal Caribe in new deal. Pic credit: @sofiajirau/Instagram

Puerto Rican model Sofia Jirau is continuing to make history.

Just days after being named the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome, Sofia has another contract under her belt.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model will work with L’Oréal Caribe in her native Puerto Rico.

The young model breaks down barriers for those not traditionally included in the modeling industry. She made history when she previously walked at New York Fashion Week, debuting in February 2020.

Sofia Jirau signs with L’Oréal Caribe in Puerto Rico

Jirau will promote four products as a new model for L’oreal. The model will promote makeup, hair, fragrances, and skincare products for the brand.

Fans will be able to follow Sofia’s journey on her Instagram page. Sofia already posts makeup, hair, and skincare pictures to her page, so the partnership is a natural fit. Along with her team, she will work with the team at L’Oréal Caribe to learn strategies to promote the company’s products.

L’Oréal Caribe, Inc. was founded in 1984, and the main offices are in Puerto Rico. L’Oréal Caribe includes the Caribbean region with a 25 island market.

First Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome makes history

Sofia Jirau is the first model with Down syndrome to represent Victoria’s Secret. The Puerto Rican model represents the lingerie company in new advertisements for the Love Collection. In Instagram posts, Sofia writes in Spanish about her accomplishment as a Victoria’s Secret first.

In a Spanish caption, the model says, “One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret. I am the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome!”

Sofia is aware of the buzz she has generated by joining Victoria’s Secret. After the news broke, she added a post to Instagram that featured all of the headlines she made from her historic accomplishment.

The model thanks fans for support and shares some Victoria’s Secret pictures in a new video post on Instagram. At the end of the video, Sofia blows a kiss to her fans.

The new caption features English and Spanish words for fans. The model writes in the caption, “OMG, I am breaking barriers all over the world. Thanks to all the media for helping me carry my message that ‘inside and out there are no limits.'”

Sofia also has her own line called Alavett, which features accessories for consumers to buy.