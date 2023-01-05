Sommer Ray is gorgeous in her black catsuit as she enjoys her winter wonderland. Pic credit: @sommerray/Instagram

Nothing is more festive than the scenic views of a snowy setting for the new year, and Sommer Ray brought exactly that.

The fashion model happily posed for an array of breathtaking photographs as she modeled in her beautiful black catsuit.

Sommer is known for her killer looks and eye-catching fits, and the young star kept her legacy by providing that to her fans.

The 26-year-old provided her look of the night and brought the aesthetically pleasing views of a snow-filled setting, which gave the photo shoot a dreamy, festive feeling.

Sommer went ahead and uploaded ten amazing shots within the post, of which she was captured at different angles while she enjoyed the beautiful white snow below her.

The model shared the timeless photos via Instagram, where she treated her 26.4 million followers.

Sommer Ray is stunning in her black catsuit while enjoying the snowy atmosphere

In the first slide, Sommer was captured from the waist up as she showcased her fantastic leather catsuit. The suit was sleeveless, which left most of her arms uncovered.

However, the young star kept herself warm as she added some fuzzy black gloves to the fit.

The next few slides featured a full-length view as she coordinated the leather suit with a pair of black leg warmers and some black winter boots.

Even though Sommer was posing amongst the snow in the dead of winter, she surely turned up the heat with this breathtaking look.

The next slide featured another closeup of Sommer as she showcased her fabulous accessories. She wore silver and gold link chains and added gold bracelets and a matching pair of gold hoop earrings.

She then wore an adorable multi-colored headband that matched her fuzzy gloves, which surely kept her warm while she modeled in the snow.

Her long brown hair had been styled in pretty curls that beautifully flowed down her body for all of the shots.

For her makeup, Sommer wore a shimmery orange hue across her eyelids and added some light touches of blush and bronzer across her cheeks.

Overall, Sommer looked incredible as she rang in the new year with well-executed photos while she enjoyed the winter wonderland captured around her.

She simply captioned the snowy post, “winter wonders.”

Sommer Ray promotes her new athletic wear from her Sommer Ray Collection

Sommer has been incredibly busy lately, working hard to create new pieces for her Sommer Ray collection.

However, as a new business owner, Sommer has been doing incredibly well, as her brand has evolved tremendously over the last year.

The model posted a picture of herself wearing her most highly-demanded pieces on the company’s Instagram page.

The picture featured her seamless shorts and halter set, which come in various colors and sizes.

The celeb modeled the set for this post, including a black sports bra and a pair of high-waisted biker shorts.

She then added a cheetah-printed headband and coordinated it with a pair of black socks and camel-colored sneakers.

She captioned the post, “Dreaming of warmer weather in our seamless short + halter set 🖤 #shopsommerray.”

Fans can now shop the seamless selection on the company’s website and follow their Instagram page to keep up with the latest launches.