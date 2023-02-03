Josefine Forsberg is an exceptional model and a complete trendsetter when it comes to fashion.

In her latest share, the model demonstrated just that.

This time, Josefine was spotted at the gym as she snapped a quick selfie.

The blonde beauty sat on her blue training ball while she was styled in a matching blue athletic fit.

Even at the gym, Josefine knows how to put together a trendy, fashionable look.

However, not only did the Tulum resident share a stellar selfie with her fans, but she also shared some inspiring words of wisdom.

Josefine Forsberg is beautiful in blue

Josefine took to her Instagram with the eye-catching shot, sharing it with her 1.1 million followers.

In the selfie, the blonde beauty wore an electric blue two-piece athletic fit designed by Gavelo.

The cutesy gym set included a blue sports bra that featured the perfect cut-out design along the chest.

The sports bra was further coordinated with a pair of high-waisted biker shorts, which matched the hues of the top.

The Gavelo set looked heavenly on the model as it highlighted her toned abs while simultaneously complementing her complexion perfectly.

While she sat on her training ball, Josefine slightly crossed her legs while she styled the blue set with a pair of ankle weights along with some black and white sneakers.

For her hair, the model put her blonde locks up in a ponytail that fell along one side of her shoulder.

While she posed, Josefine shared some inspiring and rather heartfelt words in the caption, “When you’re feeling amazing, strong, and healthy and you look yourself in the mirror you also see that version of yourself, and it gives you the power to do anything. Same the other way around.”

She wrapped her thoughtful message by saying, “Take care of your health 💙 We’ve got one in this life and that is something I’ll never ever take for granted 🙏🏽.”

Overall, Josefine looked stunning while also demonstrating her kind-hearted personality.

Josefine Forsberg promotes Abelstedt jewelry

In another recent Instagram post, Josefine posed along the pool as she promoted one of her favorite jewelry companies called Abelstedt.

Abelstedt is a high-end jewelry company that is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The company was created by an ambitious female entrepreneur and has had much success in selling a wide variety of unique pieces that will last a lifetime.

For this particular post, Josefine teamed up with Abelstedt as she further promoted a flashy diamond ring.

The model uploaded two amazing photographs and one video that captured the true beauty of the jaw-dropping piece.

The ring that was pictured featured a gorgeous diamond band and a sapphire center.



For the poolside shots, the blonde beauty was styled in a multi-colored bikini top that matched the headpiece that was wrapped around her hair.

Both pieces resembled a monarch butterfly’s patterns and were perfect for this poolside look.

Josefine sported a more naturally glowing face, while her eyes perfectly matched the color of the glistening sapphire ring.

She captioned the post, “I’m in love with my new ring from @abelstedtofficial 💎 Swipe to see closer 🫶🏽.”

Fans can now head to Abelstedts’ website to browse their incredible jewelry selection and their latest, limited collections.