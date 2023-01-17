Emily Tanner shares some incredible mirror pics as she styles her flashy black ensemble. Pic credit: @emilyytanner/Instagram

Emily Tanner quickly stole the hearts of her many fans after she recently uploaded some jaw-dropping content in her latest share.

The fan-favorite model posed for a couple of heavenly mirror shots as she modeled in an entirely black ensemble.

Emily wore a completely sheer top for this look while she sported a tiny miniskirt for her bottoms.

Regardless, the California resident looked absolutely heavenly as the sun shone in and glistened and glowed along her skin.

Luckily for fans, Emily kept them in the loop by posting the memorable moment on her Instagram feed.

Either way, her 843k followers were certainly in for a delightful surprise with this aesthetically pleasing share.

Emily Tanner is beautiful in her flashy black ensemble

The model didn’t hold anything back in her most recent share as she showcased her incredible LA look for the day.

In the first slide, the 28-year-old placed her hands on her hips as she posed in a modern, cream-colored mirror.

For the shot, she wore a completely sheer crop top that featured a beautiful floral piece that rested on her one shoulder and further flowed down her body.

To keep the edgy aesthetics going, Emily added a black miniskirt that perfectly rested along her hips.

The beautiful miniskirt featured a stunning gold chain that gave the overall look a little extra pop of color, along with the two slits that added some extra flair.



She then accessorized with an assortment of gold jewelry matching the body chain placed along her tiny waist.

She styled her long, blonde locks in light waves that naturally flowed down the front of her sheer top.

Finally, in the last slide presented, the model shared her footwear choice of the night as she added a pair of leather boots which gave the model some extra height.

Overall, Emily looked phenomenal as she knocked this iconic look right out of the park.

She captioned the post, “Fancì seeing ya @fanci.club The shoes in the last slide are my new favorites 😍.”

Emily Tanner has some fun in the sun as she teams up with Celsius Energy

Emily has made it known that she is a massive supporter of Celsius Energy Drinks, hence why she further partnered up with the company.

The model is now an ambassador for the brand as she believes in its products and overall mission as a company.

In another recent post, Emily lounged out on her spacious LA deck, which featured an incredible view of the city itself.

While she sunbathed, the blonde beauty was captured in her green one-piece suit while she reached for her Celsius energy drink.

The model grabbed the flavorful drink and happily sipped on the refreshing passion fruit flavor.

Per usual, Emily looked absolutely incredible as she promoted one of her favorite energy drinks.

She captioned the post, “Hi from LA @celsiusofficial #celsius #celsiuslivefit #celsiusambassador.”

Fans can now shop the wide selection of Celsius Energy Drinks online through their website or at select stores.