Emily Tanner poses for the camera in her beautiful black dress. Pic credit: @emilyytanner/Instagram

Emily Tanner undoubtedly turned many heads in her latest post as she shared, yet again, another iconic look with her fans.

The multi-talented fashion model posed along a comfy and rather spacious sofa as she was further captured wearing a beautiful black dress.

Emily tagged her location in Los Angeles, California, where she has been residing lately.

Luckily for fans, the model took to her Instagram with the epic shots as they were surely in for a rather special treat.

Emily then left one of the photographs in color while the other was edited in purely black-and-white hues.

It goes without saying the young celeb definitely mastered another iconic look.

Emily Tanner is beautiful in her all-black ensemble

In the mesmerizing shots, Emily rested on her sofa as she stared out into the distance.

She sported a stunning black gown designed by Christopher Esber, whom she tagged in the photographs.

The top of the dress left most of the model’s chest uncovered as it featured a carefully crafted cut-out design along the top half. As the dress reached her waist, it transitioned into a solid black maxi dress that perfectly hugged Emily’s curves.

She then accessorized with an assortment of gold jewelry. She wore a gold bracelet and a variety of dainty gold rings that were scattered amongst her fingers.

The model then was spotted with a fresh paint job along her nails as she sported baby pink nail polish that gave the look an extra pop of color.

She left her long blonde hair down in light waves as it was captured flowing over and onto the sofa behind her.

To finalize the fit, she went with a smokey look around her eyes, some bronzer along her cheeks, and a simple nude lip.

She captioned the post with a simple yet effective black heart emoji.

Emily Tanner teams up with Jaxxon

In another recent post, Emily teamed up with Jaxxon, a company that sells a variety of gold and silver chains.

Jaxxon mainly focuses on a male audience when targeting their buyers. However, Emily certainly proved that any gender could just as easily enjoy the stylish chains.

In this post, the model sported one of the company’s most popular products, their short-lengthed gold chain.

The gold statement piece looked gorgeous against Emily’s complexion as she rocked this look with absolute ease.

She then paired the necklace with a black and tan checkered tube top and some black patent leather jeans.

Not only was Emily promoting one of her favorite pieces of jewelry, but she also surprised her fans with a special 20% off sitewide sale.

She captioned the post, “A series: idk what to do with my hands, but my @jaxxon chain looks good 👌 20% OFF sitewide!”

Fans can now shop the Jaxxon collection on their official website and can also head to their Instagram page to keep up to date with the latest drops.