Emily Tanner took a break from her city life to instead enjoy the scenic views along the beautiful mountains.

The gorgeous fashion model seemed to appreciate the change of scenery while she channeled her inner cowgirl.

She was styled in some frayed denim shorts and cowboy boots for this special ranch visit.

Emily was captured sharing her love for animals while she bonded with a majestic horse resting behind a wooden fence.

The model encapsulated the perfect serene moment while she enjoyed the simplicity of life along the mountains.

Luckily for fans, Emily took to her Instagram with the scenic video clip, sharing it with her 842,000 followers.

Emily Tanner is stunning in her curvy denim and cowboy boots

In the video, Emily was spotted lightly petting a beautiful brown and white horse while they both seemed to appreciate each other’s company.

The 28-year-old had her back toward the camera while she cherished her moments with the gorgeous horse.

Emily wore a bright white, cropped tank top and paired it with high-waisted denim shorts.

The model completed the outdoorsy ensemble by adding a pair of white cowboy boots while she stood in the tall green grass.

She further tied her hair back into a loose ponytail, which flowed down her back.

She lightly accessorized with a couple of gold necklaces, some gold bracelets, and matching gold rings.

To add to the serene moment, Emily incorporated the song By the Seaside by Austin Farwell in the video.

She captioned the post, “Heaven. Animals are so special.”

Emily Tanner promotes Flook clothing

In another recent post, Emily was captured walking away from the camera as she styled in a masterfully crafted piece by Flook clothing.

Emily has previously worked with Flook clothing, as she thoroughly enjoys promoting the company.

Flook is known for its high-quality, luxurious beachwear that can be found at stores like Free People, Revolve, and Swimwear World.

For this particular post, Emily wore one of their cream-colored crocheted maxi dresses. The stunning maxi dress hugged the model’s body perfectly, accentuating her slender yet toned physique.

The young celeb was spotted spinning and twirling around slowly while her long blonde locks rotated slowly behind her.

Emily looked in the mirror placed in front of her while she accessorized in some of her go-to gold jewelry.

She finalized the beach-inspired look with a smokey eye and a glossy pink lip shade.

She captioned the post,”@angelica-sumterna__ce is talented. @flookthelabel is amazing. That is all. 🎥.”

Emily Tanner teamed up with ALT swimwear to announce a special giveaway

Emily shared another fun post, as she posed along a spacious boat while she promoted another one of her favorite brands.

However, besides promoting ALT swimwear, the model expressed that she’d be working with the company to create a special giveaway.

Emily expressed that one lucky winner would take home an ALT bikini of their choice by following a couple of simple rules to be entered into the giveaway.

For the giveaway announcement, the model sported a black, cut-out swimsuit that hugged her body perfectly.

The swimsuit featured intricate detailing and a set of gold rings that synced the middle of the suit together.

For the scenic shots, Emily wore her black-tinted sunglasses over her eyes for extra protection while her hair cascaded down her body.

She captioned the post, “G I V E A W A Y. We are giving TWO lucky customers a chance to win an ALT. bikini of their choice!”