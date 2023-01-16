Emily Sears certainly turned some heads she sported a beautiful blue velvet dress while attending a recent wedding. Pic credit: @emilysears/Instagram

Emily Sears looked her absolute best as she attended a recent wedding in New Orleans.

The 37-year-old model styled in a beautiful blue ensemble as she got ready to officiate her two friends for their lovely Louisiana wedding.

Emily took to her Instagram as she gifted her 5.2 million followers with the stellar shot.

The Australian model was captured outside as she stood confidently next to a string of garden lights amongst a grayish-blue background.

Emily struck a pose for the camera as she smiled and further showcased her immaculate figure in her elegant attire.

For her officiating duties, the model wore a long, navy blue dress that flowed beautifully down her body.

Emily Sears is beautiful in blue velvet

The low-cut masterpiece was a luxurious, velvet texture and featured two thin spaghetti straps that wrapped over Emily’s shoulders.

The dress also included a high slit on the left side of the model’s body which accentuated her long legs.

She added a pair of classic black open-toed heels that coordinated with the outfit perfectly.

Emily then accessorized with just a simple pair of small hoop earrings and rocked a fresh set of shiny, baby-pink nails.

The Australian beauty then left her blonde locks partied down the middle as they were then placed along her back.

However, to finalize the fit, Emily went for a beautifully bold and smokey look around her eyes. She wore long lashes and paired them with a lovely, shimmery eyeshadow along her lids. She then added some touches of blush and bronzer and completed everything with a pink glossy hue across her lips.

She captioned the post, “Something blue💙 My wedding officiating duties are over and it’s time to celebrate! Congratulations @thelauralarkins and @stuarto_o 🤍.”

Emily Sears happily promotes 1st Phorm while at the gym

In another recent post, Emily hit the gym in Los Angeles, and she then gave a shoutout to one of her favorite companies.

The model smiled for a gym selfie as she held her beloved 1st Phorm energy drink in her hand.

She smiled and posed while she promoted another fabulous flavor from the supplement company.

Emily has worked with 1st Phorm a handful of times in the past, as she endlessly supports their company and overall mission.

She expressed to her fans that she gets her much-needed energy and motivation from their natural energy drinks, which keep her going day to day.

For the gym selfie, Emily posed in the mirror while she held the citrus blast flavor tightly in her hand.

She then sported a black, cut-out sports bra and styled it with a pair of speckled gray athletic leggings.

Emily’s curly blonde locks were then tied back as she rocked a more natural-looking face for her gym session.

She captioned the post, “This rain LA rain is killing all my motivation.. ☔️🫠 @1stphorm energy drink for natural energy and focus for the win! #1stPhorm ✨.”