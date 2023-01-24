Emily Sears certainly turned up the heat as she stole the show in her gorgeous black swimsuit.

The fashion model posed along a spacious and rather luxurious boat while she promoted one of her favorite brands.

Emily sported a slight smile for the shot as she geared up in her ALT swimsuit.

However, on top of promoting ALT swimwear, the model also expressed that she’d be working with the company to create a special giveaway.

Emily expressed that one lucky winner would take home an ALT bikini of their choice by following a couple of simple rules to be entered into the giveaway.

The California resident posted the announcement on her Instagram, sharing the fun with her 842k followers.

Emily Sears sizzles in black cut-out swimsuit

In the first slide, Emily stood with complete confidence that effortlessly radiated beautiful energy.

She posed along the edge of the boa,t which captured the scenic views of the beautiful blue ocean behind her.

For the shots, the model sported a shiny black, cut-out swimsuit designed by ALT swimwear.

The swimsuit had been masterfully crafted as it featured intricate detailing throughout and also included a set of gold rings that synced the middle of the suit together.

Emily looked heavenly while she wore an assortment of gold jewelry to further pair with the black suit. She wore a couple of gold bracelets, some layered necklaces, and a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

For the picturesque shots, Emily wore her black-tinted sunglasses over her eyes for extra protection while her hair cascaded down her body.

She captioned the post, “G I V E A W A Y. We are giving TWO lucky customers the chance to win an ALT. bikini of their choice!”

Emily Sears promotes Jaxxon

In another recent post, Emily was captured outside with a crystal clear view of the beach as she promoted one of her favorite jewelry companies Jaxxon.

Jaxxon is a jewelry company that sells a variety of gold and silver chains.

The company mainly focuses on a male audience when targeting its buyers. However, Emily certainly proved that any gender could just as easily enjoy the stylish chains.

In the sunny shot, the blonde beauty sported a plum-colored crochet bikini top and paired it with a camel-colored skirt. The skirt coverup also was a crocheted texture that looked incredible on Emily.

She accessorized with a pair of brown aviator sunglasses, along with her array of gold Jaxxon chains.

Per usual, Emily executed her beach fit with absolute ease while simultaneously getting to promote her favorite jewelry company.

She captioned the post, “Manifesting a tan asap in 2023 to go with my non-tarnish @jaxxon chains. 20% off sitewide – the sale ends soon!”