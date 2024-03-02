Fans suspect Christina Aguilera had a facelift as star debuts ‘amazing’ transformation

Christina Aguilera looks so amazing that her fans and critics think she must have gone under the knife.

The songstress recently debuted a new and improved image that had her fans and critics taking notice.

Christina appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this week, and during her interview with Drew, viewers noticed that something was different about the 43-year-old’s appearance.

Page Six shared a clip of Drew and Christina’s interview on Instagram, in which the two moms discussed struggling with their daughters wanting to wear crop tops.

As the camera zoomed in on Christina, it highlighted her perfectly snatched complexion, free of wrinkles and blemishes, and it appeared that Xtina, as she’s called, is aging in reverse.

Instagram users took notice, and although the clip focused on Drew and Christina’s daughters, it was Christina’s face that caught their attention most.

Christina Aguilera’s fans can’t get over how ‘stunning’ she looks these days

“Xtina has had an amazing facelift,” surmised one Instagram user.

@jstbre_023 called Christina “gorgeous,” adding that as she gets older, “she’s even more stunning.”

“Holy s**t is this current?” asked another commenter, clearly in disbelief. “Christina looks amazing.”

@gianinacelina added, “The only thing I wanna know is who t f is Xtina’s surgeon?”

“XTina is looking hot!!!” added another one of her fans.

Among the slew of compliments that Christina received, she was also accused of using Ozempic to lose weight and further transform her appearance.

Critics believe Christina used Ozempic to shed some weight

One of Christina’s critics wrote, “XTINA ON THAT OZEMPIC.”

Another hater called Christina “Another kook on Ozempic who took it from those who really need it.”

Yet another critic wrote that Christina is sporting “Ozempic face,” a term recently coined to describe the effect that weight loss has on an individual’s face after taking the type 2 diabetes drug.

Christina opens up about getting work done

No matter how Christina looks, she can’t seem to escape the criticism from her haters. Following the birth of her first child, she was shamed for gaining too much weight.

But over the years, she’s managed to lose 40 pounds and has come to love her new figure, “booty” and all, thanks to a balanced diet and dedication to a regular exercise regime.

So, has Christina had any work done to alter the appearance of her face?

The Voice alum is an ambassador of Merz Aesthetics and Xeomin, a neurotoxin used to weaken muscles and prevent and reduce wrinkles.

Although she isn’t shy about her use of injectables, Christina hasn’t admitted to going under the knife for anything else.

Regardless of what she has or hasn’t had done, Christina looks fabulous, and she isn’t afraid to talk about her changing looks.

Last year, Christina told Allure, “I think it’s great to share and to be honest and open about what you’re doing — in your comfort zone, of course. I’ve always been a pretty open book about embracing my body, my looks, and things like that.”