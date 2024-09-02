Fans ‘heartbroken’ by Christina Aguilera’s ‘gaunt’ frame: ‘Who is she?’

Christina Aguilera is sporting a slimmer-than-ever physique, and her fans are concerned.

Kicking off the last weekend of her Las Vegas residency, Christina shared a collage of photos.

Snapped inside The Venetian, Christina’s photos oozed style and sophistication.

The 43-year-old posed on a bar top for the stylish snaps, with an expressionless face for a high-fashion vibe.

Christina wore a red t-shirt, white fishnet stockings, patent leather hot pants, and matching thigh-high boots.

Her long, platinum-blonde hair was styled in a wet, wavy look, and her makeup was tastefully demure.

“The final weekend ❤️🖤🎰,” read her accompanying caption.

The post attracted more than 100,000 likes, and in the comments section, many of her fans raved over her photos and recent performance.

But some were too busy focusing on her appearance instead.

There were quite a few comments from Christina’s followers, who couldn’t help but notice how thin she appears.

Christina Aguilera’s fans and critics draw attention to her ‘gaunt’ appearance

One Instagram user wrote that Christina looks like she has the “body of a 15 year old.”

Another added, “Breaks my heart to see her look like this.”

@candgchisholm told Christina she looks “very very thin and gaunt.”

“Oh my Lord. @xtina you Look so thin,” added another concerned fan, who noted they prefer Christina with “more pounds” on her.

Social media weighs in on Christina. Pic credit: @xtina/Instagram

“She doesn’t look like the Christina I grew up listening to,” commented @kaysw33ts. “I had to check the name when I saw this post. Who is she?”

Another commenter wrote that they, “don’t get what happened” to Christina’s face, complaining that she lost too much weight.

“Looks like someone else.. she is pretty.. but I see her very different!” @caroluna1978 chimed in.

How did Christina lose so much weight?

Ahead of her Las Vegas residency, Christina shed some major weight: 40 pounds.

Rumors began swirling that the mom of two had jumped aboard the Ozempic train. She never officially shot down the rumors but shared how she made lifestyle changes to slim down.

Christina focused on eating lean proteins and whole grains, eliminating white foods such as white rice and sugar, and allowing herself a weekly cheat day.

On top of watching what she ate, Christina incorporated exercise into her daily life with the help of her trainer, Tee Sorge.

Dancing during rehearsals was one way Christina stayed in shape. She also squeezed in intense weight-training sessions.

Christina began her workouts with 10 minutes on the treadmill to warm up, followed by bicep curls, tricep dips, and a whopping 300 to 500 sit-ups per session to keep her core sculpted and strong.