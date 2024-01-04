Fans call for Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg’s own NYE show as couple films ‘Drunk New Year in The Bay’

Jenny McCarthy and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, had some fun together with their fans on New Year’s Eve.

After a night of partying to ring in 2024, Jenny and Donnie decided to stop at a pizza joint in the San Francisco area.

Jenny went live on Instagram for the recording, much to the delight of her 1.7 million followers on the social media platform.

Admittedly, Jenny and Donnie were feeling the effects after enjoying one too many alcoholic beverages.

“So, we’re in San Francisco… we’re a little bit drunk,” a barefoot Jenny told her followers before Donnie interjected, adding, “[We’re] tipsy,” and encouraging their fans to stop by and see them.

The duo was clearly enjoying themselves in the pizza parlor, as evidenced by their carefree recording.

As the video continued, Jenny even added some superfans to her Live, helping one to plug their restaurant as they chatted with her millions of fans and followers.

In the caption of her post, Jenny wrote, “Drunk New Year in The Bay with Mr Wahlberg!” and tagged Donnie’s Instagram handle.

Hundreds of thousands of Jenny’s fans liked the post, and thousands more flocked to the comments where they let Jenny and Donnie know how much they enjoyed their inebriated upload.

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg’s fans root for the couple’s own NYE special

“I love drunk Jenny and Donnie!” read one of the comments. “Happy New Year you crazy kids!”

“You guys are fantastic…living ur best life!!!” wrote another fan.

Jenny’s IG followers want to see her and Donnie snag an NYE special of their own. Pic credit: @jennymccarthy/Instagram

Some of Jenny’s Instagram followers also suggested that she and Donnie should snag their own New Year’s Eve show.

“So cute! The two of you need your OWN nye show!” read a comment from yet another adoring fan.

Jenny hung up her hat after hosting an NYE gig alongside Ryan Seacrest for nearly a decade

Jenny’s fans may remember that The Masked Singer judge did, in fact, host a New Year’s Eve special for several years.

In 2010, Jenny began co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve alongside Ryan Seacrest. But in 2020, Jenny decided to walk away from the co-hosting gig, leaving Ryan as the sole host for the annual NYE affair in Times Square in NYC.

Jenny cited her busy schedule and the need to spend more time with her family for bowing out of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

During an appearance on LIVE! With Kelly and Ryan (while Ryan Seacrest was still co-hosting the show with Kelly Ripa), Jenny told the duo, “We’re shooting Masked Singer 3 in December and January, and my son, who is now 17, said, ‘Can we please stay home this year?’ He’s going to be 18, he’s going to want nothing to do with me.”

“We’re so busy that I said, ‘You know what, we’re going to tap out,'” Jenny added.

Despite stepping away from the NYE hosting engagement, Jenny had nothing but positive things to say about the experience.

She called it “the most wonderful time” and said it was a “dream” working alongside Ryan Seacrest.

Ryan returned the favor, telling the Formless Beauty founder, “You have been the most wonderful to work with. Thank you.”