Famke Janssen shows off long legs in a short red dress

Famke Janssen is all legs in a red minidress as she was spotted out in New York City earlier this week.

The X-Men actress has been keeping busy as she’s still starring in the TV series Long Slow Exhale and has three movies currently in post-production.

Janssen has been a Hollywood siren for years, with dozens of credits in film and television for her work on projects like The Blacklist and Hemlock Grove and playing the role of Jean Grey in several X-Men films.

Famke Janssen puts on leggy display in red minidress for NYC walk

Former model Famke Janssen is statuesque at 5-feet-11-inches tall, and she has legs for days. The 57-year-old actress clearly knows this, too, as she often is spotted in NYC with her legs on display, with a preference for dresses that hit above the knee.

She proved just that earlier this week while out and about in the city, wearing a short, red dress with white thread detailing just under the bust, cap sleeves, and a simple crew neck.

Janssen paired the short red dress with a comfortable-looking pair of ballet flats. She opted for a bare face and no visible jewelry except for a couple of understated rings. She covered her eyes with a pair of amber-tinted sunglasses and carried a black leather tote with pink and white sparrow appliques.

Famke Janssen to star alongside Bill Skarsgard, Michelle Dockery, and Jessica Rothe

Fans are waiting for Famke Janssen’s next project, an action-thriller called Boy Kills World starring Bill Skarsgard, Michelle Dockery, and Jessica Rothe.

The upcoming film is described as “a dystopian fever dream action film that follows Boy, a deaf mute with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, he is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death” and is directed by Moritz Mohr and produced by Sam Raimi.

Janssen’s involvement in the film was announced back in March, adding to the already star-studded cast. She will take on the role of Hilda, the matriarch of the Van Der Koy family, antagonist to the character of “Boy,” played by Skarsgard.

Boy Kills World is expected to hit theaters later in 2022.