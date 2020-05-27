William Shatner and Lance Bass respond to Falcon 9 rocket launch

A rocket launched today called the Falcon 9, and it brought out some celebrity fans in anticipation of it. William Shatner and Lance Bass both commented on the launch.

Here is what you need to know about the Falcon 9 and what the celebs had to say about it.

What rocket is launching today?

The Falcon 9 is the first orbital-class rocket capable of re-flight. Space aficionados can thank SpaceX for this.

According to the official website for the Falcon 9, it is a “reusable, two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the reliable and safe transport of people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond.”

The fact that it is reusable means that the most expensive parts of the rocket can be reused, and this will increase access to outer space.

For those who missed the launch of the Falcon 9, here is the live YouTube video of the launch from PBS.

There were two NASA astronauts — Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley — on-board the launch, and the launch took place from Cape Canaveral in Florida with an estimated launch time of 4:33 p.m. EST.

If the launch does not go through as expected, it will receive a rescheduled launch on Saturday or Sunday.

If and when it succeeds, this will be the first U.S.-manned launch into space since 2011 when the NASA Space Shuttle program ended.

The Dragon spacecraft, as it is called, will eventually be able to carry private passengers into orbit, the ISS, or beyond.

William Shatner and Lance Bass talk Falcon 9

William Shatner knows a bit about travel into outer space. He is the most famous starship commander in history.

Shatner, who portrayed Captain Kirk on Star Wars, filmed a greeting to the astronauts and said, “Wow, we’re making history again… We’ll be watching you and have everything crossed.”

He also took to Twitter and made lots of comments, making sure his fans knew this was coming today.

Captain’s Log Stardate 70: It’s #LaunchAmerica Day 🚀 Coverage starts at 12:15pm ET/9:15am PT/16:15 GMT (about 15 mins from now.) Liftoff is at 4:33pm ET/1:33pm PT/20:33 GMT Schedule can be found here:https://t.co/qZ4LTJyAWB — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 27, 2020

Also involved in the video message for the astronauts was former NSYNC member Lance Bass.

For anyone curious about what Bass would have anything to say to the astronauts before launch, he was a wannabe cosmonaut at one time.

In August 2002, Bass entered cosmonaut training and was considered a finalist for a space competition show, representing the U.S. for a trip into space on the Russian Soyuz space capsule.

He has since served as an advocate for space travel and exploration.

“This is a good news story we all need,” Bass said. He also joked, “You’re taking self-isolation to a new level.”