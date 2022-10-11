Fake heiress Anna Sorokin spotted in a silky black trenchcoat after release from ICE custody

Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey seen leaving her apartment after being released. Pic credit: MEGA

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin was seen leaving her apartment building after being released from ICE custody for overstaying her visa.

The infamous scammer and wannabe socialite staged a photoshoot before heading to the courthouse in Lower Manhattan.

Anna is known for her scheme of defrauding banks and New York City elites for around 67 million dollars after posing as a German heiress.

The 31-year-old scammer has been in custody since March 25, 2021, and was released after posting a bond. She also had to agree to the terms of a conditional release from ICE.

In typical Anna Delvey fashion, the fake heiress decided to commemorate the date with a photo shoot.

She hired a photographer to capture the moment as she posed on her fire escape in her New York City apartment in West Village.

Her outfit featured a silky long black trench coat, satin dress pants, cat eye sunglasses, open-toed heels, and, of course, her house arrest ankle monitor.

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin is seen leaving her apartment building to head to the courthouse. Pic credit: Eric Kowalsky/MEGA

Anna Sorokin’s infamous style

Anna is known for her crimes, her unusual way of thinking, and her style. Her fashion choices were one of the main elements she used to scheme socialites, banks, and hotels out of money.

In 2019, she was convicted of conning $275,000 from banks, hotels, and New York’s elite to finance her luxurious lifestyle and wardrobe.

Even during her trial, she took every chance she could to show up wearing a new sophisticated outfit.

In the series about her life starring Ozark’s actress Julia Garner titled Inventing Anna, she is depicted as someone who refused to show up to court without the proper runway attire.

The limited series was released on February 11, 2022, and features recreations of her infamous style choices.

Now that she has been released, Anna is seemingly back to her old ways of doing anything for the camera.

Anna Sorkin’s interview with the New York Times

Anna sat down with the New York Times shortly after arriving back at her apartment for an interview.

She began by saying, “I’m really happy. Nothing was guaranteed, they denied bail before. It was an exercise in perseverance. So many immigration lawyers told me I’d get deported to Mars before I’d get out in New York.”

Anna also mentioned that her lawyer was also able to snag a one-bedroom apartment in the West Village for her as she chose not to leave the country.

She said she has “so much history in New York, and I felt like if I were in Europe, I’d be running from something.”

After her New York Times interview, she was back to posing for a photoshoot high on the rooftop, looking down on the city she wronged.