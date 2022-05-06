Faith Hill shares a steamy bathtub kiss with Tim McGraw to celebrate his birthday

Faith Hill wished her husband Tim McGraw a happy birthday with a steamy bathtub pic. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Whether it’s on-screen or off, the romance between Faith Hill and Tim McGraw is undeniable. While on-screen for Yellowstone’s prequel, 1883, they portray pioneers Margaret and James Dutton as they travel across the Great Plains, but in real life, the country stars take things a bit easier.

Although Faith’s Instagram timeline is generally full of photos and behind-the-scenes shots of the show, she took a moment to let her caption explain her feelings for Tim’s special day.

Using another photo from the show, Faith shared an intimate moment between their on-screen personas to wish her husband the happiest of birthdays.

Faith Hill celebrates Tim McGraw’s birthday with steamy pic

The two soak in a copper tub while their characters share an intimate moment, but the love in Faith’s expression is all real. Tim keeps his hands on the side of the tub while she pulls his face closer, his arm strategically blocking any full nudity.

Faith wrote, “Oh, you say it’s your birthday Tim McGraw? Um…… What [about] a date tonight? K…see ya later [kissing and dancing emojis] Love you, too [heart face, fire, and heart emojis].”

The loving post gained over 50,000 likes when she posted it, though there hasn’t been an update as to whether they got their date night or not.

While the two share a lot of love for each other, Faith has confessed that they’ve had to make sure to keep their real marriage separate from their fictional marriage.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw separate their real marriage from their TV marriage

Although their characters on screen share many issues battling the nature, animals, and heat of Texas, Faith confessed to People that the bathtub scene was actually one of the harder scenes she’s had to film.

She revealed, “It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I’m a very shy person in that type of situation. I obviously feel comfortable with my husband, but this is different. For intimate scenes, I feel like that belongs to us.”

However, the two have had to work to keep their real marriage separate from their on-screen marriage in other ways as well, such as not practicing any scenes until they’re on set together.

They have both acted before, but acting on screen as a married couple while being married in real life was an adjustment for both. Fortunately, the two were able to separate fiction from reality for filming.

Yellowstone, 1883 is streaming on Paramount+.