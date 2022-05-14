Ex-soldier Kindly Myers tugs up bikini in the desert

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Kindly Myers is heating up Instagram while tugging at her tiny string bikini from the desert. The ex-soldier and self-proclaimed “Professional Smokeshow” delighted her 3.5 million followers with another red-hot photo ahead of the weekend, and it was yellow energy as the blonde flaunted her killer figure.

Kindly posing from an outdoor terrace and tagging herself in Joshua Tree, CA, making it a Hot Girl Summer in May and tagging clothing brand Bunnies’ Room for her swimwear.

Kindly Myers sizzles in yellow string bikini

The Bowling Green, Kentucky native, who served four years in the Army National Guard, made it bikini bombshell with major Pamela Anderson vibes.

Posing from a stone floor, the fiesty star sizzled while highlighting her cleavage, flat stomach, and curvy hips, and she went minimal on the material.

Kindly opted for a halterneck and stringy bikini in bright yellow, even tugging up her bikini bottoms as she further upped the ante and wore her blonde locks dramatically swept over to one side. Fans got a trio of photos as Myers also flashed her tattoos. She wrote:

“A desert is a place without expectation.”

Fans following Kindly don’t just get curvy snaps, they get witty captions. Earlier this month, and while stripped down to another revealing bikini look, the social media sensation told her fans: “Maybe I should sell all of my clothes and just wear bikinis from now on.” Kindly earns influencer cash as she name-drops brands on her feed, but it’s likely the bulk of earnings come from exclusive, subscription-based content on her website.

Former bartender Kindly has opened up on her career, one now seeing her gracing the likes of Maxim and Playboy.

“I’ve always wanted to model, growing up it didn’t seem practical. One day I just decided not to let anyone or anything tell me I couldn’t at least try. I have been very fortunate to work with some amazing photographers on my journey,” she told Modelzview.

Kindly Myers opens up on army years

“I am always busy, I Bartend as well as model. I also have a dog and a horse they take up most of my free time. I am also obsessed with Kentucky basketball. As for unusual talents… I can blow fire,” the hard-hitting star continued. Touching on her time in the military, the beauty also stated: “When I was 20 years old I joined the army national guard. I learned so much about myself during those years. I know that I am a strong woman who is capable of anything.”