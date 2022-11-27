Kindly Myers dazzled in a sparkling dress to promote Black Friday sales. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Kindly Myers left little to the imagination as she rocked a dazzling dress that let her incredible body take center stage.

The stunning ex-soldier was using her modeling prowess to promote a Black Friday sale for fashion brand Thick By Robyn.

She chose a glitzy number to drive fans to the sale, wearing a sheer dress that was embellished with embroidery and crystals.

The barely-there dress showed some skin as it plunged at the chest, showcasing the model’s famous curves.

The torso featured strings of crystals that hung freely in the center, providing movement to the dress for an extra wow factor.

Kindly looked insane in the glittering outfit, with the silver gems popping against her sunkissed complexion.

Kindly let the dress steal the show as she kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for her signature name necklace and a few understated bangles around her wrists.

She even rocked a simple pair of Perspex heels to keep the attention on her glitzy outfit.

Her long blonde tresses held a loose wave, and the beauty rocked a glamorous makeup look to complement the gorgeous dress.

Kindly Myers stuns in spandex for CNC Activewear

Thanks to her fabulous figure, Kindly is a top choice for brands who are eager to have their products promoted via social media.

She has many partnerships, most of which are swimwear and lingerie brands, but she also often promotes her favorite gym wear line from CNC Activewear.

Being ex-military herself, it makes sense that she would rave about the veteran-owned brand that produces fashionable and high-function activewear that feels empowering to women.

The blonde bombshell uploaded a montage she put together of her wearing some of their best-selling pieces, using her long hair to help transition between the two clips.

In the first clip, she wore a white sports bra with crisscross detailing and a pair of navy blue leggings that hugged her curves tight and featured ruching detailing on the back.

She posed in the set before she walked toward the camera and flipped her hair, transitioning into the second clip, in which she wore the same items but in alternative colors.

The 36-year-old model rocked the bra in black, and the leggings in a neutral stone shade.

Kindly wore the Criss Cross Bra in both Black and White, priced at $41.99.

She also wore the Regal V4 Booty Scrunch Leggings in Dark Blue and Sand, priced at $61.99.

Kindly Myers is pretty in pink for Honey Birdette

Another of Kindly’s favorite brands to partner with is luxury lingerie company Honey Birdette.

She is regularly seen in their underwear sets on her socials as she showcases her incredible body in the garments.

The blonde stunner opted for a pink set earlier this year as she posed before a scenic city backdrop while in Istanbul, Turkey.

The pink balconette-style bra featured boning detail on the cups and was decorated with a beautiful lace trim.

The trim ran under the bust too for to add to the gorgeous feminine vibe of the bra.

The set came with matching bottoms and a suspender belt which drew attention to the stunning blonde’s snatched waist.

She completed the look by wearing sheer stockings that popped with color at the top thanks to a thick pink border.

She captioned the post, “Kindly in the city. @honeybirdette.”