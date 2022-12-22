Kindly Myers was breathtaking as she washed her car. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Kindly Myers excitedly washed her corvette in a tiny bikini.

The veteran sported a bikini that complemented her toned physique and incredible curves. The top was white with sky-blue embellishments, and the bottoms were a muted pink that complemented her radiant skin.

Kindly completed her outfit with clean white sneakers and long white socks from Nike.

The Instagram model let her long blonde hair loose, and it reached down to her waist.

Kindly washed her soapy car and proceeded to get some of the soapy suds onto herself as well.

Her overall look was playful and gorgeous. The caption of the post included, “I love my car. She gets me excited.”

The post earned over 24,000 likes.

Kindly Myers models CNC Activewear

Kindly is very popular, especially on social media, so it’s no wonder that brands such as CNC Activewear would want Kindly to promote their products. The star posted a series of photos in CNC Activewear, and she looked incredible.

The internet sensation rocked a skintight purple crop top with thin straps crisscrossed over her back. The style of the top accentuated her amazing curves and her toned midriff.

She paired the top with body-hugging gray leggings that complemented her figure. Her long blonde hair cascaded in little waves down to her hips in a glorious waterfall. Her makeup was stunning, with long lashes and pink lips.

CNC Activewear sells incredible clothing for strenuous activity, such as Kindly’s outfit. The company is also owned and operated by women veterans.

Kindly included in her caption, “What’s up cuties? Do you like my outfit?”

Kindly Myers is gorgeous in a blue bikini

Kindly looks incredible in everything she wears, and she was striking in a tiny blue bikini that highlighted her killer body and curves. She accessorized with a silver necklace and matching silver bracelets.

Her bright blonde her whisked in the beach wind and flowed effortlessly down her side. Her makeup was perfect as usual, with dark liner, long lashes, contour, and pink lips.

The star posed in a gorgeous beach environment. It featured clear rippling waters, a cloudless blue sky, and soft sands.

Kindly included in the caption of her gorgeous post, “He made me pretty. He made me smart. And I’m gonna break a million hearts.”