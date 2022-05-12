Ex-soldier Kindly Myers offers rear view in bikini

Ex-soldier and social media sensation Kindly Myers is thrilling fans as she strips down to a bikini. The self-proclaimed “professional smoke show” has been building up her Instagram following thanks to racy photos and videos, with a post this week embracing the latter.
Kindly, who boasts 3.5 million followers, posted with a quick outfit change as she went from short shorts to pool-ready.
Kindly Myers gets cheeky in bikini
The Bowling Green, Kentucky native opened all smiles and outdoors as she flaunted her curves in a plunging and embellished white crop top with a lingerie finish. Showing off her rock-hard abs, the blonde also went shredded in a skimpy pair of Daisy Dukes, then going way skimpier as she returned in an eye-popping bikini.
The red, tan, and green two-piece, all stringy, highlighted the former bartender’s sizzling assets as she posed poolside, also offering fans a view of her peachy rear.
The Maxim and Playboy face, who served four years in the Army National Guard, wrapped it up with a booty shake as she tugged up her bikini bottoms, writing:
“Also, yeah…”
The vibes might be bikini bombshell, but Kindly is not to be messed with. “Basic training taught me a lot about myself. I learned that I am much stronger than I ever thought I was, both mentally and physically. I also got to shoot many different types of guns and rocket launchers. It was fun and I met some great people,” she told Rambling Beach Cat, adding: “I am also confident that I could kick someone’s a** in hand to hand combat if the situation arose.”
Following her stint in the military, Kindly turned to modeling and is now raking it with adult platform OnlyFans – the site is frequented by a slew of famous faces including rapper Cardi B and model Jordyn Woods.
Kindly Myers knew modeling was her passion
“Modeling has always been a passion of mine. The last 2 years, however, have been very good to me. I’ve been published on the cover of Joker Magazine, a semi-finalist in Maxim’s Hometown Hottie competition, and I’ve been featured on Coed.com and Busted Coverage,” Kindly continued.
In a share following her bikini showoff, Kindly returned for more swimwear action, this time posing in a tiny string two-piece in green. She sported a cropped and fatigue-print sweater shouting out her past, writing: “Catch me outside.”