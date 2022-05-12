Ex-soldier Kindly Myers offers rear view in bikini

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier and social media sensation Kindly Myers is thrilling fans as she strips down to a bikini. The self-proclaimed “professional smoke show” has been building up her Instagram following thanks to racy photos and videos, with a post this week embracing the latter.

Kindly, who boasts 3.5 million followers, posted with a quick outfit change as she went from short shorts to pool-ready.

Kindly Myers gets cheeky in bikini

The Bowling Green, Kentucky native opened all smiles and outdoors as she flaunted her curves in a plunging and embellished white crop top with a lingerie finish. Showing off her rock-hard abs, the blonde also went shredded in a skimpy pair of Daisy Dukes, then going way skimpier as she returned in an eye-popping bikini.

The red, tan, and green two-piece, all stringy, highlighted the former bartender’s sizzling assets as she posed poolside, also offering fans a view of her peachy rear.

The Maxim and Playboy face, who served four years in the Army National Guard, wrapped it up with a booty shake as she tugged up her bikini bottoms, writing:

“Also, yeah…”

The vibes might be bikini bombshell, but Kindly is not to be messed with. “Basic training taught me a lot about myself. I learned that I am much stronger than I ever thought I was, both mentally and physically. I also got to shoot many different types of guns and rocket launchers. It was fun and I met some great people,” she told Rambling Beach Cat, adding: “I am also confident that I could kick someone’s a** in hand to hand combat if the situation arose.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Following her stint in the military, Kindly turned to modeling and is now raking it with adult platform OnlyFans – the site is frequented by a slew of famous faces including rapper Cardi B and model Jordyn Woods.

Kindly Myers knew modeling was her passion

“Modeling has always been a passion of mine. The last 2 years, however, have been very good to me. I’ve been published on the cover of Joker Magazine, a semi-finalist in Maxim’s Hometown Hottie competition, and I’ve been featured on Coed.com and Busted Coverage,” Kindly continued.

In a share following her bikini showoff, Kindly returned for more swimwear action, this time posing in a tiny string two-piece in green. She sported a cropped and fatigue-print sweater shouting out her past, writing: “Catch me outside.”