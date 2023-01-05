Kindly Myers wows as she slips into patent leather bunny outfit. Pic credit: @Kindly/Instagram

Kindly Myers left little to the imagination as she poured her famous figure into a patent leather bunny suit.

The ex-soldier looked nothing short of sensational while posing up a storm for another sizzling selfie.

Kindly is never one to shy away from showing off her incredible figure – and she was sure to command attention in her latest ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday (December 31) the blonde bombshell set pulses racing as she showed off her New Year’s Eve costume.

Kindly wore nothing but a show-stopping patent leather leotard as she transformed herself into a bunny for the celebrations.

Smoldering to the camera in the numerous sexy snaps, the social media star looked phenomenal in the barely-there one-piece.

Kindly Myers sizzles in bunny suit for NYE celebrations

The figure-hugging leotard did little to cover her skin thanks to its plunging neckline, showing off plenty of Kindly’s sun-kissed chest and neck.

Making the outfit more authentic, however, the stunner rocked the classic white collar and matching cuffs.

Kindly really amped up the glam though, by rocking a completely bedazzled bunny mask, adding even more sex appeal to the snap.

The gigantic mask was adorned with tiny silver sequins that sparkled in the light while adding a touch of opulence to her look.

For makeup, Kindly opted for her signature glam, including sky-high lashes and pink gloss on her plum pout.

Letting her iconic blonde locks fall into sleek and straight waves, Kindly looked phenomenal as she documented her NYE celebrations for fans.

Posting the pulse-racing look for her 3.6 million followers to see, Kindly exuded confidence and sex appeal.

Kindly Myers wows in Honey Birdette lingerie set

With her sensational figure, radiating smile, and thousands of adorned fans, it’s no surprise Kindly has bagged herself modeling gigs for countless magazines and fashion brands.

These include the likes of FHM, Joker Magazine, Maxim, Coed, and Playboy.

Kindly doesn’t just strut her stuff on a magazine shoot though, the model has made appearances for numerous top fashion brands.

Over on her Instagram, she can be found modeling a slew of fabulous outfits and garments from brands.

One company that Kindly seems to love in particular, is the lingerie brand Honey Birdette as she often shows off their pieces.

Last week, the blonde bombshell simply stunned as she rocked one of the brand’s lingerie sets.

As she posed for the camera, Kindly exuded sex appeal thanks to her barely-there ensemble.

A black lacy bralette clung to Kindly in all the right places, and she teamed it with a pair of black panties.