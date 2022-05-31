Ex-Soldier Kindly Myers in unzipped swimsuit for troops

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier and “professional smokeshow” Kindly Myers has shared sizzling photos to mark Memorial Day – and this is from a girl who served four years in the Army National Guard.

The model and social media sensation occasionally shouts out her military past on Instagram, but she was guns blazing with the throwbacks over Memorial Day weekend as she thanked servicemen and women who lost their lives protecting their country.

Kindly Myers shows Army Girl side on Memorial Day

Posting for her three million+ followers, Kindly opened with a brazen cleavage show as she wore only an army vest while out in the desert.

Showing off her assets and looking fierce, the Kentucky native posed in shades amid a sea of sand, also driving fans to swipe right for more action.

The next photo showed the bikini bombshell in a star-spangled swim look as she unzipped a jumpsuit covered in U.S. flag prints while out in fresh snow.

Kindly did get her rifle out in one snap showing her in a skintight black top and camo pants, with further images bringing out an unzipped swimsuit, more gun-toting action, plus a camo-print bikini.

Taking to her caption, the Playboy star wrote: “This is the day we pay homage to all those who didn’t come home. This is not Veterans Day, it’s not a celebration, it is a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom.” Kindly’s career has included her Army National Guard years, bartending, plus her greatest love – modeling.

Kindly Myers opens up on army years

Kindly has spoken out about her military days. Opening up to Rambling Beach Cat, the hard-hitting star stated: “Basic training taught me a lot about myself. I learned that I am much stronger than I ever thought I was, both mentally and physically. I also got to shoot many different types of guns and rocket launchers. It was fun and I met some great people.” She continued:



“I am also confident that I could kick someones *ss in hand-to-hand combat if the situation arose.” The blonde joked about the #sorrymyboobsarehuge hashtag: “It all started as a joke. For example, if got something free or a discount on something I would say, ‘sorry my boobs are huge.’ It’s just amazing to me the things you can get away with if you have big boobs.”

Kindly has since updated with a custom flag she was gifted over Memorial Day weekend.