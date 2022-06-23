Ex-soldier Kindly Myers in camo bikini for Vegas pool party

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier Kindly Myers is honoring her military past in a camo-print bikini as she gears up for a massive pool party in Las Vegas.

The Nashville, TN-based star, this year fronting Playboy, was quick to inform her Instagram followers of the upcoming event, and she stripped down to some impressively tiny swimwear for the video.

Kindly Myers sizzles in camo bikini for pool party announcement

The former bartender, who served four years in the Army Nation Guard, posted for her 3 million+ followers earlier this week.

Flaunting her ample assets and gym-honed abs as she rocked a barely-there and stringy bikini, the blonde told fans:

“Hey guys, Kindly Myers here. I am going to be at Sapphire Pool and Day Club on July 2nd.” Telling fans a pool party was to be expected, the bombshell said she “cannot wait to meet you guys” and that they’d be having the “best time.”

Blowing a kiss while posing indoors, Kindly closed with a massive smile.

“Saturday July 2nd i will be hosting @thesapphirepool sapphirepool in beautiful Las Vegas. 🎉 Come spend your holiday weekend with me at the hottest pool party! 🎉,” a caption read.

Kindly has since updated in a series of eye-popping lingerie looks as she continues to keep fans on their toes. The model is a regular influencer for Honey Birdette lingerie, although it’s her OnlyFans account that’s likely raking in the most cash. The adult platform is also frequented by celebrities including model Demi Rose, rapper Cardi B, and ex to Kanye West, Amber Rose.

Kindly has also been influencing for CNC Activewear. Earlier this year, she posed in tiny denim shorts and an array of tops, writing, “Loving all of these new tops from @cnc.activewear they’re so soft and comfortable.”

Kindly Myers heating up Instagram with hot bikini shots

Kindly has built her following up slowly, but steadily. She manages to make it as an Instagram star without being in L.A., although she did fly out to Joshua Tree, CA this summer to shoot her 2022 Playboy cover. The magazine outfitted the star in a khaki green and string bikini showing off her curves to the max – of course, Myers shared the proud milestone to Instagram.

Kindly is followed by former Fox Sports face Holly Sonders. She keeps tabs on fellow bombshell Lindsey Pelas, plus reality stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian. Kindly also follows Baywatch star Carmen Electra.