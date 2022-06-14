Ex-soldier Kindly Myers in bikini honors military past

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier Kindly Myers has been giving a massive nod to her military past while stunning in a string bikini.

The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” served four years in the Army National Guard before entering professional modeling, and one photo on her social media has been turning heads.

Kindly Myers sizzles in camo bikini with killer figure

Posting for her 3 million+ followers last week, Kindly posed in bombshell mode and from sandy and grassy shores, choosing a military print for her swimwear and going very skimpy.

The photos showed Kindly seated on semi-folded legs and flaunting her sensational curves in a halterneck camo bikini with high-waisted string ties, also donning reflective shades as she tugged at her waistband.

Showing off her tattoos and long blonde locks, the 2022 Playboy face drove fans to swipe for a smile, with the final slide showing her standing amid grass and backed by Panama City Beach palms in Florida.

Taking to her caption and letting fans know where they can shop the swimwear, Kindly wrote: “The mulitcam paracord bikini from @valkyrietactical is back in stock! Get it asap! Discount code: KINDLY.” The former bartender had strayed from her usual Honey Birdette shoutouts here. Not long after, Kindly was back in a skimpy look as she lounged around on her Nashville, TN home’s kitchen counters, stripped down to barely-there pink underwear.

“Would you like to be stranded on an island with me?” she wrote.

Kindly has opened up on her Army National Guard days, even saying she could bust anyone’s backside if the situation arose.

Kindly Myers learned plenty with hand-to-hand combat

Speaking to Rambling Beach Cat, the Instagram sensation revealed: “Basic training taught me a lot about myself. I learned that I am much stronger than I ever thought I was, both mentally and physically. I also got to shoot many different types of guns and rocket launchers. It was fun, and I met some great people.”



“I am also confident that I could kick someone’s a** in hand-to-hand combat if the situation arose,” she added. Kindly has also worked as a bartender, although with her modeling, OnlyFans, and influencing, it looks like she’s all set. Myers introduces her “army veteran” status in her Instagram bio – the account is followed by former Fox Sports face Holly Sonders.

The star’s latest public appearance saw her in L.A. and attending the Babes in Toyland charity event supporting troops.