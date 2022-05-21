Ex-soldier Kindly Myers in bikini for desert heat

Kindly Myers poses close up. Pic credit: @kindly/Instagram

Ex-soldier and model Kindly Myers is showing off her sensational bikini body while enjoying California’s desert heat. The self-proclaimed “professional smoke show” last week proved just why she’s an Instagram sensation, thrilling her 3 million+ fans and likely earning herself more.

Kindly posted from Joshua Tree, CA, where a sizzling shoot was heating things up.

Kindly Myers sizzles in stringy bikini

Going colorful, stringy, and definitely skimpy, Kindly posed outdoors and amid glowing sunlight while showing off her killer figure.

The Bowling Green, KY native, who served four years in the Army National Guard, opted for an eye-popping and crochet ribbed bikini in multicolor stripes, posing from a backyard and amid greenery.

Gazing downwards with thick lashes and adding appeal via parted lips, the Playboy bombshell paired her swimwear with an off-the-shoulder shirt worn open, angling her hip towards the camera and driving fans to swipe.

Further photos brought in direct eye contact as Kindly flaunted her assets and rock-hard abs, even tugging up at her bikini bottoms in the third slide.

“Desert hair, don’t care,” a witty caption read.

Myers has since switched up her location to the East Coast, posting from sunny Miami and with an indoor lingerie snap. Sizzling in a push-up bra, matching briefs, and coordinating orange thigh-highs yesterday, the blonde showed off her travel perks, tagging concierge and rentals company The Night Fall Group as she wrote: “I absolutely loved staying with @thenightfallgroup in Miami last weekend.”

Kindly Myers goes from bartender to social media sensation

Back in 2014, Kindly spoke of her humble bartender beginnings, this as she began carving out her modeling career. “I’ve always wanted to model, growing up it didn’t seem practical. One day I just decided not to let anyone or anything tell me I couldn’t at least try. I have been very fortunate to work with some amazing photographers on my journey,” the told Modelzview.

“The most challenging thing for me was finding my confidence when I first started. I was always nervous and you could see it in my face and posture. My best advice is to believe in yourself. And only do what you’re comfortable doing. You’re in charge,” she added.

Myers joins the list of famous Instagram models who’ve made it full-time. Also popular on the platform are Arizona-born Hannah Palmer, plus British beauty Demi Rose.