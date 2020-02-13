Eva Mendes reveals on Instagram that partner Ryan Gosling is an amazing chef and baker

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Is there no limit to Ryan Gosling’s talents? Apparently not when it comes to whipping up culinary delights in the kitchen anyway.

Gosling’s partner, the wonderful Eva Mendes, admitted on Instagram that the Canadian star of Drive is a bit of a whizz when it comes to cooking.

Training Day star Eva Mendes posted a video of herself to Instagram lovingly gobbling up the last of a macaroon, and in the caption, she went on to praise the delicious meal she’d just consumed.

“On my way home after a long day. Really wanted to thank the best catering service ever @electricavenuechef,” she wrote.

She then followed up with “Gracias to Karen and Austin, who make delish clean food with so much love, And it’s not just the food, it’s their beautiful smiles, it’s the music they play while they cook, its all of it. Aaaaand they sent me home with these heart shaped macaroons so you know I’m a lifer now!!”

High praise indeed from The Other Guys actress.

It turns out Instagram user @marissaanned23 had a question for Eva, in the comments they wrote: “Love macaroons what’ else did they make there and do you and Ryan cook at all?”

Ryan Gosling cooks AND bakes

Eva, perhaps still buzzing from her macaroon, responded with, “Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker. For reals. Incredible. No joke. I’m not sure that what I do is cooking. Its more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive.”

Eva called Ryan an “amazing chef” while being very self-deprecating about her own culinary skills, “he really cooks, I survive.” Who needs to cook when you have Ryan to whip you up a tasty snack anyway?

Ryan, the restaurant owner

It should probably come as no surprise that Ryan knows his way around a cooking utensil as he’s the co-owner of the Moroccan restaurant, Tangine, in Beverly Hills. He has pumped a lot of money and labor into the restaurant; he’s even been known to wait tables.

Eva and Ryan have been together since 2011 and have two daughters — Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3.

Ryan Gosling was in the news recently when Jessica Simpson revealed to Jimmy Kimmel that the Canadian actor and Justin Timberlake had made a bet as kids over who would be the first to kiss her.

It turns out Justin won the bet some years later. Perhaps if Ryan had baked Jessica some cakes, he might have been the winner.

Maybe Ryan Gosling, who reached stratospheric levels of fame after starring in the hit musical La La Land, will break out his baking skills in time for Valentine’s day. Eva Mendes is a very lucky lady.