Eva Mendes goes glam for McHappy Day as Ryan Gosling marriage rumors heat up

Eva Mendes arrives at a special screening of Holy Motors at AFI Fest 2012. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Eva Mendes looked stunning as she visited a McDonald’s restaurant to do some charity work for McHappy Day in Sydney, Australia.

The actress and Mom of two wore a cream shirt dress printed with floral stamps from the Australian brand Oroton.

She paired her summery look with a pair of strappy sandals by Christian Louboutin and statement earrings by Dinosaur Designs.

Eva looked gorgeous, with glowing skin and her long brown hair swept to one side.

Later in a TV interview with Channel Nine’s Today show, she seemed to confirm that she did, in fact, get married to her partner of 11 years, Ryan Gosling.

She said in the interview, “Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time.”

Eva cemented the rumors further during her appearance on Australia’s Kyle And Jackie O Show when asked by host Brittany Hockley, “There’s a rumor that you guys might have secretly tied the knot. Is that true?”

She replied, “But who says we weren’t already? I like to keep it all mysterious. I’m a very mysterious woman.”

Actress Eva Mendes launches McHappy Day 2022 in Sydney. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Eva Mendes supports McHappy Day

Eva is putting her time in Australia to good use. While Ryan is promoting his new movie, The Fall Guy, she has been doing some important charity work.

McHappy Day is the annual fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House charities that help seriously ill or injured children and their families.

Eva shared photos from her day with her 3 million followers and explained how they could contribute. She wrote in a caption, “It’s McHappy Day Australia! It has been a privilege to be your Ambassador again and I have loved being on the ground with you all this year. We have until midnight tonight to raise as much as we can to help seriously ill and injured children, and their families, during their time of need”

Eva let her fans in Australia know they had until the end of the day to purchase a pair of “silly socks” or buy a Big Mac, where $2 from every purchase would go straight to the charity. The actress also gave a shoutout to those who have already donated and to the families involved in the McDonald House Charities.

She even went one step further and posed for a photo wearing a pair of the fun socks, which featured a Mcdonald’s logo and some fries, along with her designer heels – proving she really can make anything look good!

Pic credit: @evamendes/Instagram

Eva Mendes supports Australian fashion brands

Eva always looks flawless, and while she’s been visiting Down Under, she’s chosen to support a number of Australian fashion designers.

In addition to the Oroton dress she wore this week, she also wore a gorgeous floral midi-dress and belt by the brand Leolin.

The 48-year-old wore the pretty outfit with a pair of cream platform heels by Scanlan Theodore as she posed for photos in the Australian sunshine with an idyllic garden backdrop.