Natalie Eva Marie appears in an Instagram selfie in September 2022. Pic credit: @natalieevamarie/Instagram

Natalie Eva Marie recently wowed her fans and followers with a stunning visual showing her incredible form while also dropping an important message.

The wrestling star and fitness fanatic, formerly in WWE as Eva Marie, posed in a gorgeous bikini from Sunny Co Clothing which spotlighted her toned and trimmed physique.

Her top, primarily white, featured black trim with the Sunny Co name and seahorse logo in white. There were no shoulder straps, but instead, crisscrossing black straps around her neck.

Her skimpy bikini bottoms featured a similar style, with a black band at the top of the white bottoms.

Eva let her long, straight blonde and pink hair fall to one side, reaching near her waistline. Her two-piece also revealed her impressive and trim midsection, as she’s continued on her path as a fitness enthusiast since leaving WWE.

Eva also shared a message in her caption, courtesy of Winston Churchill.

“You have enemies? GOOD! That means you’ve stood up for something in your life,” the Churchill quote read.

Fans react to Eva Marie’s bikini photo

As a former WWE star, Total Divas, and Celebrity Big Brother cast member, Eva gained a large following on social media, including 5.8 million on Instagram. That surpasses some of her former colleagues, including Mandy Rose, Zelina Vega, and Sasha Banks.

It also leads to Eva getting plenty of attention for any posts she shares with her following. With her latest bikini image post, she’d received over 31,000 likes and nearly 300 comments.

“Your hard work shows!! Thank you for always kicking a** and you being you!!” one fan commented on her photo share.

“Extremely great physique,” another fan remarked about Eva’s bikini pic.

“Come back to WWE 😌,” another fan suggested.

Eva was last seen in matches against Alexa Bliss and Doudrop last year before being attacked by Shayna Baszler and released in early November 2021.

Eva Marie shared fitness routine with Ryderwear

Outside of WWE, Natalie, aka Eva, has remained quite active, as she maintains a busy schedule but also makes sure to stay in fantastic shape. She launched her own Natalie Eva Marie collection with Ryderwear fitness apparel.

She sat down with Ryderwear in September 2020 to share a day in her life, including some of what she incorporates into her daily routine for diet and fitness.

According to her, she changes things based on her time available but generally meditates, reads, and prays in the morning before heading off to do some cardio.

“I will always do some sort of cardio, whether that’s walking, boxing, jumping rope, or going on a run. Health and fitness is super important to me, not only from being an athlete my entire life, but I also truly believe health is wealth. If I’m not healthy then I can’t do all the things I love,” she shared with Ryderwear.

Eva regularly shares her cardio and other workouts on her Instagram, such as the video below.

She told Ryderwear she works out when she can fit that into her day. For that particular day, she said she performed a workout between 2 and 3 p.m. that included weights and High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), a form of short burst intense cardio such as sprints.

“We are all super busy with life and everything else we have going on, which is why I really love HIIT training because you’re able to get amazing results in the least amount of time, making workouts super efficient,” she shared.

Eva said she usually has more work and does some reflection on her day after her workout. She’ll then grab a snack before dinner as part of her workout recovery.

For that particular day, Eva enjoyed salmon for dinner, followed by a healthy dessert and bedtime between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. to get her necessary sleep after a demanding day.

It’s likely she’s kept with a similar routine since 2020 or even tweaked it to optimize her health. What she is doing now seems to be working, as the results look incredible in her recent photo shares.

