Eva Longoria offers some gym motivation in her latest workout share.

The Desperate Housewives alum, who recently celebrated her 48th birthday, went make-up free in a selfie as she wore a black sports bra and matching tight leggings from Alo while posing at a gym.

The 48-year-old pulled her hair back in a ponytail and looked chiseled with propionate muscle distribution.

Longoria posed with her hand on her hips and put her feet in New Balance trainers.

In the photo she shared on her Instagram Story, she wrote in the snap, “One of my fav outfits of the week! @Alo”

Alo Yoga sells workout gear, such as leggings, sweatpants, tank tops, bodysuits, and many others.

Eva wears Alo for a workout. Pic credit: @evalongoria/Instagram

Eva Longoria stars in Searching For Meixco on CNN

The stunning actress stars in Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico, currently airing Season 1 on CNN.

In the show, Eva travels across the nation to explore Mexican cuisine.

“Santi can’t get enough of churros and chocolate! What’s your favorite food pairing? I can’t wait to share more of mine in my upcoming show about Mexico!” she wrote, continuing:

“The new @CNN Original Series #SearchingForMexico premieres tonight at 10p ET/PT on CNN 🇲🇽❤️”

In the clip, she was with her ecstatic son Santi who loved the churros and chocolate in a bakery in Mexico that makes the delicious snack.

This week, fans can catch Eva exploring the best Mexico has to offer on Sunday, April 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Eva travels to the state of Yucatan, where there is ancient Mayan culture and food.

Episodes of Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico will air every Sunday on CNN.

Eva Longoria celebrates women for Cada Del Sol

In celebration of Women’s Day, Eva introduced the master tequila maker named Carmen behind her brand Casa Del Sol.

The actress noted the tequila industry is still dominated by men and put the spotlight on her talented maestro tequilero.

“I’m constantly in awe of all the women behind Casa Del Sol and remain committed to continuing to uplift women and create access to opportunities at all levels. Salud to that! 🥂,” she wrote in the caption.

She followed George Clooney by launching the alcoholic beverage she co-founded with Mariana Padilla and Alejandra Pelayo.

A Casa Del Sol bottle will set you back $99.00; it is matured for over 14 months and has numerous flavors such as toffee, dried fruit, toasted oak, and vanilla.