Eva Longoria stuns in skintight spandex for intense trampoline workout

Eva Longoria smiles at the 13th annual Adcolor Awards back in September 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Eva Longoria looked as fit and as toned as ever as she bounced on a mini trampoline during a workout at home this week.

The stunning actress wore a matching sports bra and leggings set by the American activewear brand, Buff Bunny Collective.

She paired her girlish pink look with white sneakers by New Balance

Eva’s long brown hair was tied up in a ponytail as she energetically jumped along to a workout routine created by The Ness NYC.

She also tagged trampoline expert and founder of The Ness workouts, Aly Giampolo, in the Instagram Story she posted showing off her fitness levels.

Longoria captioned the video, “never miss a Monday!” as she jumped in a sequence of kicks, lunges, and twists.

Eva Longoria launches cookware brand along with her own tequila

It seems if Eva Longoria ever relaxes, she doesn’t do it for long. If the Mexican beauty isn’t keeping herself fit and healthy by exercising, she is launching yet another venture.

Last week she announced she is the Co-Founder of a beautiful new range of non-toxic cookware called Risa.

Posting in an Instagram video, she explained the meaning behind the brand, “As y’all know, cooking is such an important part of who I am. Some of my earliest memories were in the kitchen as a young girl learning how to cook eggs all by myself! After a long time coming, I’m SO excited to finally share @risacookware with you! Risa (meaning laughter in Spanish) is a non-toxic, high-performing, clean cookware line that celebrates the laughter that comes from preparing and eating great food with the people we love.”

This cookware launch comes just one year after Longoria also co-founded her own brand of tequila, Casa Del Sol.

Eva Longoria has family time in Paris

Following on from their day out at Disneyland Paris, Eva Longoria posted some snaps with her 4-year-old son, Santiago, next to the Louvre.

In one of the cute photos, Santiago poses in front of the glass pyramid on the grounds of the Louvre, wearing a navy Tommy Hilfiger sweatsuit and mini Yeezy sneakers.

The sun was shining as Eva smiled with her son in the Parisian capital. She wore a baseball cap representing her own tequila brand, Casa Del Sol, paired with a black overcoat and a quilted Chanel purse.

The pair look as if they have had a great time traveling in Europe!