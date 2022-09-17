Eva Longoria stuns in skimpy bikini to soak up last days of summer

Eva Longoria is stunning in a crop top and tiny bikini bottoms. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Eva Longoria is making sure to soak up every single second of summer as this hot season winds down to a close, and she’s doing it in a gorgeous black bikini that shows off all her amazing curves.

The actress best known for her role on Desperate Housewives is proving that she hasn’t aged a day since her iconic role as Gabrielle Solis on the ABC hit.

Eva stunned fans as she posed for a scorching hot photo while wearing a crop top style black bikini top and matching bottoms. Smiling, she looked perfectly tanned and toned, with to-die-for abs and visible thigh muscles while effortlessly walking barefoot in an outdoor patio area.

The 47-year-old beauty went light on accessories, only wearing a pair of aviator shades. Her hair was down and wavy as she held part of it away from her face for the photo.

With two lounge chairs and plenty of foliage in the background, Eva was the star of the show, and she quickly pulled in likes and comments as her 8.8 million Instagram followers enjoyed the end-of-summer share.

She captioned the photo, “Who else is trying to soak up these last few days of summer?” followed by a sun emoji.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cik0gdMpy8S/?hl=en

Eva Longoria enjoys a good workout

It’s no secret that Eva Longoria works hard for her killer body, and often, she shows those workouts off to her large Instagram following.

Just recently, the former soap opera star took to her Instagram Stories for one of those workout showoffs, where she shared a photo of herself in perfect yoga form.

In the photo, Eva wore a pale pink sports bra and matching skintight leggings as she balanced on her forearms on a yoga mat.

Eva Longoria’s workouts vary

Near the end of August, Eva Longoria shared another workout video with her fans.

This time, wearing a skintight mauve sports bra with matching leggings for a weight session. The Hollywood star made her way around her gym area with a dumbbell in one hand and her phone in the other, capturing her reps on camera for her fans.

Singing along to the music in the background, Eva lifted her dumbbell and then her leg as she kept her body moving, again showing off perfectly toned abs that are clearly the reward of a job well done.