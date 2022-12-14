Eva Longoria is stunning in a neon dress by Victoria Beckham as she subtly hints that she would like another dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Steve Vas/Featureflash

Eva Longoria looked gorgeous in a bright dress, but as she revealed in the caption, there was more than meets the eye.

The talented Desperate Housewives actress has been lighting up Instagram with her stunning fashion choices, and her latest post was no exception.

However, Eva’s recent share, which she posted for her 9 million Instagram followers, suggested that the dress she wore was just a loaner.

The post actually featured a throwback look from Eva’s outfit at a pre-dinner for the Global Gift Gala in Marbella, Spain.

The event, held in July, was an example of Eva’s philanthropic endeavors throughout the years, serving as a chair for the Global Gift Gala.

It was also an illustration of Eva’s killer style, with the help of friend and designer Victoria Beckham.

Eva Longoria stuns in neon yellow dress

The actress looked breathtaking in the dress, which featured spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and a floor-length skirt. The bodice had floral embroidery, adding a feminine touch to the colorful ensemble.

The bright neon hue of the dress flattered her toned and tanned complexion as she gave a model pose for the camera while descending a set of stairs.

Eva placed one hand near her lashes which featured long faux extensions. She had a gold bracelet on her wrist, a simple gold necklace, and diamond earrings, allowing the bright dress to shine.

Her brown hair was in a high ponytail with curled ends, sweeping her locks away from her famous face.

Eva received 74k likes and numerous comments for the post, with many praising her fashion sense. Friend and designer Victoria stopped by in the comments, writing, “I get the hint….. I’ll send you one!! 😂 love u xxx.”

Pic credit: @evalongoria/Instagram

The pictures highlighted Eva’s toned figure, not likely the result of a sedentary lifestyle.

Eva Longoria’s Casa Del Sol Tequila

Eva Longoria has Mexican heritage, and she wanted to highlight her culture in her Casa Del Sol Tequila.

Eva referenced the low proportion of women in the alcohol entrepreneurship domain while touting her pride in her roots.

Eva said, “It is always my mission to uplift the voices of women and celebrate my Mexican heritage so that others may be inspired by the limitless genius and artistry that is rich in our communities.”

Casa Del Sol comes with three traditional types of tequila, which get their flavor and color from the aging process. Fans can purchase Blanco, Reposado, or Añejo, the latter of which is aged for at least 14 months.