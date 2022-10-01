Eva Longoria stuns in lacy bra top for Paris Fashion Week

Eva Longoria shows off her latest look for Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Actress Eva Longoria, 47, has done it again with another one of her stunning looks from Paris Fashion Week.

The Desperate Housewives star shared her latest fashion look to social media on Saturday — this time for designer Victoria Beckham’s show.

The actress shared a carousel of photos that showed off her all-black ensemble in both color and black-and-white snaps.

Eva first posed while standing on a set of outdoor steps, where she showed off her dress and accessories.

The thigh-skimming dress consisted of a black satin material, which also incorporated a sheer netting on the bottom, on her midsection, and above the bandeau-looking top.

Eva paired the intricately designed dress with a cropped black blazer, a pair of matching heels, and a black and gold handbag.

Evan Longoria stuns in all black for Paris Fashion Week

To show off the dress fully, Eva opted to tie her hair back in a high ponytail and finish the look with very minimal accessories.

Other photos in the set showed Eva excitedly getting out of a black car, giving a hug to David Beckham, and sitting next to fellow attendees at Victoria’s show.

In her caption, Eva remarked what an incredible show former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham put on during Paris Fashion Week. “So proud of my girl @victoriabeckham for her incredible show at Paris Fashion Week!!! It was gorgeous and beautiful and inspiring just like you,” she wrote.

Victoria also commented on Eva’s post to reciprocate the love — “My perfect muse!!! Love u!!!! Xxxx kisses x,” she replied.

Pic credit: @evalongoria/Instagram

Although it was surely a standout, Eva’s all-black attire wasn’t the first time she’s rocked a monochromatic look during this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

Eva Longoria rocks Barbiecore trend in pink bra top and blazer

Previously, the actress showed off her latest ensemble that consisted of pieces that were exact same shade of pink.

Eva showed off her toned abs in a plunging pink bra top, which she paired with an oversized matching blazer and a pair of loose trousers. To pull the dramatic look together, she went with a pair of black sunglasses, a black handbag, and multiple bracelets and necklaces.

“Arriving at Paris Fashion Week💗,” she wrote in the caption of her post to show off the Barbiecore-inspired look.

Eva also gave a shoutout to her photographer Nicolas Gerardin in both of her Paris Fashion Week posts.