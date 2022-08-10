Eva Longoria stuns in daisy dukes and a cutout crop top

Eva Longoria at the 13th Annual ADCOLOR Awards held at JW Marriott Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Eva Longoria cuts a stylish figure in a cutout top and daisy dukes in the streets of Oaxaca.

The actress recently spent some vacation time in Italy, putting her gym-honed figure on display.

She was also spotted in Spain, spending time with her husband José Bastón and their son.

The 47-year-old recently opened up about her relationships in the past and what makes her current marriage to her third husband work.

Aside from promoting her tequila brand, Casa Del Sol, she has been busy in Hollywood.

Longoria is set to produce an Apple TV+ series order to Land of Women, which stars Carmen Maura.

Eva Longoria is a fashionista in a cutout top and tiny shorts

Longoria put her stunning physique on display in daisy dukes and a fitted cutout top. The actress also added a hat as she walked in a picturesque neighborhood.

“Happy Monday! Make sure to add a little color to your week ✨,” she wrote in the caption.

The beautiful actress recently rocked a stunning white sheer dress, shouting out to her hairdresser Ken Paves.

“I don’t know what it is but this ponytail has got me feeling some type of way 😏 done by none other than @kenpaves obviously!”

Longoria is set to make her directorial debut in the upcoming movie Flamin’ Hot. She recently starred in the comedy Unplugging and is actively producing movies and television.

She has also been outspoken about diversity in Hollywood and movie roles for Latino actors.

Longoria recently shared a LA Times piece about the progress being made with the inclusion of Latinx talent in Hollywood.

The actor and producer has helped women and Latina actresses secure movie roles, including her latest venture, Land of Women, which is set to hit Apple TV+.

Eva Longoria recalls being ‘so jealous’ in her previous marriages

The Desperate Housewives alum got candid about her previous marriages and reflected on the “jealousy” she experienced and what makes her current union with her billionaire husband, José Bastón.

She spoke to Isabel Allende on an episode of her Connections podcast and said the following:

“I think jealousy takes up such an amount of energy. I remember being so jealous and like, your stomach is inside out. It’s the worst feeling. Why would anybody want that feeling?” Longoria said.

She was previously married to actor Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004 and former NBA star Tony Parker from 2007 to 2011.

Her divorce from Parker garnered significant media attention as Longoria claimed she found texts from another woman on his phone.

She opened up about finding love with her third husband after 40.

“I think that’s why with my second marriage… no wait, my third,” Longoria continued with a laugh. “But I do think finding love at 40 — I found Pepe when I was 40 and he was 50 — It was just like, ‘Can we just enjoy this life together?’ I mean, I do yell at him for the toothbrush or something like that still.”