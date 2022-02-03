Eva Longoria stuns in a red bikini, several swimsuits and a white bandeau top — See the pics

Eva Longoria shared a behind-the-scenes photo where she modeled several swimsuits and bikinis. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Eva Longoria is known for being an actress, director, and entrepreneur, but her most recent photo montage has fans believing she could be a swimsuit model, too.

The star posted a video of multiple shots of her posing in varying swimsuits for her interview with Women’s Health.

Eva Longoria shows off fit physique in swimsuits

At 46 years old, Eva Longoria shows no signs of slowing down with age.

The star glows as the video starts with a clip of her posing in zippered, long-sleeved top from Jacquemus and a red bikini bottom from Solid & Striped.

The video transitions to Longoria posing in a stunning outfit from Isabel Marant before moving on to a glittery, rainbow-colored swimsuit featuring an open back and sides.

The actress includes some shots of beachside looks in an Antik Batik top, a Victor Glemaud white bandeau top with a matching skirt, and finally closes out the video with a shot of her sitting on top of a Ford in a two-piece swimsuit.

Longoria captioned the photo, “Strike a pose, there’s nothing to it 😜” as if to show off her modeling prowess.

Before she posted this montage, she posted a video of the process of getting ready, featuring a facemask, bathrobe, and slippers.

Many fans compliment the actress for her humor, seeming to enjoy seeing a candid side of a celebrity.

Fans are praising Longoria for her sense of humor and incredible physique.

Fortunately for interested fans, Longoria opened up about her fitness and diet habits and routines that help keep her happy, healthy and fit.

How does Eva Longoria stay fit?

While many attribute exercise to their physical health, Eva Longoria says, “I really work out for my mental health. “

She works out for an hour every day (maybe longer, if she has the time) to mentally organize her day and move her body. Longoria uses JumpSport, a brand of mini-trampoline, for her workouts.

She said, “Ironically, bouncing on this trampoline is low impact, so you get a sweaty workout without all the pounding on your knees.”

Longoria primarily does rebounding or trampoline workouts but finishes her session with strength training. The actress does kettlebell flow classes and yoga alongside rebounding and strength training.

Longoria’s goal is to move her body every day, even when traveling or working. “If I have to wake up early and take a flight when I land, I’ll go for a walk because I didn’t get to work out,” she said. “Even if it’s just stretching, I need to do something.”

Along with her exercise, Eva Longoria meditates, tracks her sleep, and enjoys her family time, finding that cooking for her family is “therapeutic.”

Eva Longoria is an intermittent faster and primarily eats within an eight-hour window during the day. During that window, she’ll make breakfast, lunch, and dinner for her family and maybe enjoy a bite of what she’s made if it fits into her diet.

Longoria told Women’s Health that she’s been focusing more on plant-based foods, noting, “I grew up on a ranch where we ate what was on the land—when it was squash season, we ate squash for three months. It gave me such an appreciation for where food comes from. It comes from the ground. Beans are a big source of protein for us. I love making portobello tacos and jackfruit tacos, and cauliflower fried rice.”

Although not everyone has access to personal trainers, there are many rebounding, yoga, and kettlebell classes offered in many cities. Longoria and her friends are known for attending classes when she’s traveling, so long as they have the time.

Even though they may not be sure about following her routine, fans are sure of one thing: Whatever Eva Longoria is doing, it’s working.